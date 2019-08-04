Aesthetica Creative Writing Award is open now!   And Pop-Up Submissions is ready for you, too!

Pop-Up Submissions – Shiny Bits In Between

Seven Second Delay

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

  • “J49 – A Bear On The Run” – an environmental thriller from Jiannina Camillo;
  • “Shiny Bits In Between” – literary fiction/contemporary women’s fiction from Georgina Key;
  • “The Rulers Above: Eternity’s Glow” – epic fantasy from Del Winterbottom;
  • “Race Ya!” – non-fiction/fitness/running from Paul Birch;
  • “Obsidian Gate” – fantasy from Matthew Silvester.

Amber’s book recommendation is “The Haters: A Band. A Road Trip. A Gig That Maybe Doesn’t Suck” by Jesse Andrews.

Eva’s book recommendation is “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert.

