Pop-Up Submissions – Shiny Bits In Between

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“J49 – A Bear On The Run” – an environmental thriller from Jiannina Camillo;

“Shiny Bits In Between” – literary fiction/contemporary women’s fiction from Georgina Key;

“The Rulers Above: Eternity’s Glow” – epic fantasy from Del Winterbottom;

“Race Ya!” – non-fiction/fitness/running from Paul Birch;

“Obsidian Gate” – fantasy from Matthew Silvester.

Amber’s book recommendation is “The Haters: A Band. A Road Trip. A Gig That Maybe Doesn’t Suck” by Jesse Andrews.

Eva’s book recommendation is “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Photo by Jill Bazeley