Pop-Up Submissions – Sentiments & Melodrama

Featured on today’s Pop-Ups…

“Sentiments & Melodrama” – psychological drama from Jem Redah;

“The Broken Promise” – historical/literary fiction from Imran Omer;

“The Stone in My Pocket” – young adult/coming-of-age from Matthew Keeley;

“The Atrocious City” – satire from Henry Oliver;

“The Militia Law” – historical fiction from Ian Sumter.

Amber’s book recommendation is “Tales from the Den” by Jessica Raney & Jae Mazer. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2IJqQsL

Rachel’s book recommendation is “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2IfcwsE

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/c/Litopia and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.