Pop-Up Submissions – Sentiments & Melodrama

Redemption and Conflagrations

Featured on today’s Pop-Ups…

“Sentiments & Melodrama” – psychological drama from Jem Redah;
“The Broken Promise” – historical/literary fiction from Imran Omer;
“The Stone in My Pocket” – young adult/coming-of-age from Matthew Keeley;
“The Atrocious City” – satire from Henry Oliver;
“The Militia Law” – historical fiction from Ian Sumter.

Amber’s book recommendation is “Tales from the Den” by Jessica Raney & Jae Mazer. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2IJqQsL

Rachel’s book recommendation is “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2IfcwsE

