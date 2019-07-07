Aesthetica Creative Writing Award is open now!   And Pop-Up Submissions is ready for you, too!

Pop-Up Submissions – Sea Fever

Two brothers from Cape Cod redefine sibling rivalry

Featured on today’s Pop-Ups…

  • “The God Platform” – contemporary fantasy from Eric Rosenfield;
  • “Boomerang” – thriller from Shamseddin Giwa;
  • “FINK! – The Mafia’s Nightmare” – fantasy – ghost from Thejendra ?;
  • “Sea Fever” – romantic/drama from Richard Guimond;
  • “And Love Shall Have No Dominion” – high concept dramedy from Nick Shirley.

Emily’s book recommendation is “Tin Man” by Sarah Winman. Buy it here

Carole Rose’s book recommendation is “Echoes” by Maeve Binchy. Buy it here

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Subscribe on Android

 

Also in this series

Pop-Up Submissions – The Morning I Was Murdered

The Fabulous Daisy Waugh Returns!

Pop-Up Submissions – Sentiments & Melodrama

Redemption and Conflagrations

Pop-Up Submissions – No Rehab for Hounds

Keeping Up with the Kardogshians

Pop-Up Submissions – Bread Detail

All sorrows are less with bread.

Pop-Up Submissions with special guest Daisy Waugh

Writing Is Hard!

Pop-Up Submissions – Runa

Virtually Cat-Free

Pop-Up Submissions – Goblin Sex

Birefringence?

Pop-Up Submissions: Kakorrhaphiophobia

Cows Can't Jump

Pop-Up Submissions – Smellfungus

Liminal!

Pop-Up Submissions – Conchoidal Fracture

Inverted Eyre!

Pop-Up Submissions – Lascivious

Ēosturmōnath is Here!

Pop-Up Submissions, 24th March

Lig and Attic Salt!

Pop-Up Submissions 17 March

Kenning and Snollygoster!

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd March

Featuring our cozy new chat room, right here in the Colony!

Pop-Up Submissions, 24th February

What Do You Call A Male Umbrella?

Pop-Up Submissions, 17th February

Ftrom Retro Brit-Noir to tales from Ancient Greece...

Pop-Up Submissions, 10th February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 27th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 20th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 13th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 16th December

We're off for our winter break now, but we're back on Sunday 13th January!