Pop-Up Submissions LIVE

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“The Beating Heart” – by Liz Brown;

“Dara and The Red Branch Knights” – children’s novel from Maire McGuire;

“War of Redemption: Awakening Warriors” – fantasy from Abigail Hall;

“The Hunter’s Walk” – fiction from Nabeel Ismeer;

“The Key” – crime-thriller from Zoran Stojanovic.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.