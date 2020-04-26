Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Tex Thompson and Brian Clegg

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Matilda & Sebastian” – young adult from G.S. Banks;

“Bookeemessiah” – science fiction from Michael Sawan;

“Skjultvik” – mystery / horror from Stephen Durham;

“Soil and Stars” – ya space opera from James Beedle;

“Temples of Glass ” – high fantasy from Matthew Atkinson.

