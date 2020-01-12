Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Special Guest Roz Morris

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Alice the Wise” – ya sci-fi from Bob Albo;

“One in a Trillion” – suspense/thriller from Darren Burgess;

“Toubab Tales” – travel / biography from Rob Baker;

“Our Wandering” – upmarket from Lorna Brown;

“The Eye Collector” – urban fantasy/thriller from Simon Kewin.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.