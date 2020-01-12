Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Special Guest Roz Morris
Get it down. Take chances. It may be bad, but it’s the only way you can do anything really good.
Unleashed on January 12, 2020 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Alice the Wise” – ya sci-fi from Bob Albo;
- “One in a Trillion” – suspense/thriller from Darren Burgess;
- “Toubab Tales” – travel / biography from Rob Baker;
- “Our Wandering” – upmarket from Lorna Brown;
- “The Eye Collector” – urban fantasy/thriller from Simon Kewin.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.