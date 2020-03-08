Make a Pop-Up Submission NOW – Track updates on Twitter

Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Roz Morris

I travel not to go anywhere, but to go

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

  • “Popcorn Fox in the Sands to the City” – ya climatic fiction from Oliver Prescott;
  • “Outbox” – comedy from Tom Duggins;
  • “Enemy on the Other Side” – speculative fiction from Caroline A Scott;
  • “The Last House in London” – post-apocalyptic distopia from Theodor Bernard Kung;
  • “Contractor” – memoir/espionage/adventure from Billy Mays.

Kaylie Finn’s book recommendation is “In Search of Silence” by Poorna Bell.

Roz Morris‘s book recommendation is “Night Work: A Novel” by Thomas Glavinic.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

