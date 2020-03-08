Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Roz Morris
I travel not to go anywhere, but to go
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Popcorn Fox in the Sands to the City” – ya climatic fiction from Oliver Prescott;
- “Outbox” – comedy from Tom Duggins;
- “Enemy on the Other Side” – speculative fiction from Caroline A Scott;
- “The Last House in London” – post-apocalyptic distopia from Theodor Bernard Kung;
- “Contractor” – memoir/espionage/adventure from Billy Mays.
Kaylie Finn’s book recommendation is “In Search of Silence” by Poorna Bell.
Roz Morris‘s book recommendation is “Night Work: A Novel” by Thomas Glavinic.
