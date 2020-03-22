Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with publisher Melissa Eveleigh

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“My October” – middle grade adventure fantasy from Jennifer Claessen;

“Hashtags: A Novel” – literary / commercial fiction from Polly Becker;

“The Gray Nothing Scar” – thriller from Rebekah Alexander;

“Let Yourself In” – revenge thriller from Darren Burgess;

“Family of the Stars” – epic fantasy from D. A. Smith.

Georgina Key‘s book recommendation is “Spill, Simmer, Falter, Wither” by Sara Baume.

Melissa Eveleigh‘s book recommendation is “How To Stop Time” by Matt Haig.

Melissa runs the publisher March Hamilton.

