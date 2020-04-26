Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Children’s Book Editor Kesia Lupo from Chicken House

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Fat Boy” – dark comedy from Joseph Cobb;

“Prince of Loch Ness” – mystery-thriller from AmandaMarie Hickman;

“68430” – ya sci-fi from Lexi Nolletti;

“The Bad Man” – crime/thriller from Jason Leech;

“The Mudbow Sisters” – fantasy from Eric Juneau.

Andy Dickenson’s book recommendation is “Wolf Brother” by Michelle Paver. Buy it here

Kesia Lupo’s book recommendation is “The Loop” by Ben Oliver. Buy it here

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.