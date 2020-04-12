Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Bill Swiggs

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Annie & Dov” – ya contemporary from Julie Schwartz;

“A Very Rich Poor Man” – upmarket fiction from Grace Mattioli;

“Penny for a Cotton Zebra” – young adult from Joel Wynn / Pamela Morton;

“The Twelve” – mystery from Joe Tello;

“When Shall We See The Mermaids?” – novel from Geoffrey Heptonstall.

Kaylie Finn‘s book recommendation is “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” by Liane Moriarty. Buy it here

Bill Swiggs‘s book recommendation is “When the Lion Feeds” by Wilbur Smith. Buy it here

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.