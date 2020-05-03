Pop-Up Submissions LIVE

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Category 13” – speculative fiction from Leo-Paul Bailly-Kermene;

“Umbra” – adult fantasy/weird tale from Yulia Perch;

“The Vacant Skies” – near-future science fiction from Leif Rennes;

“STAZR The World Of Z: The Dawn Of Athir” – epic fantasy from Anay Ayarovu;

“Invisible” – legal thriller from Jonny Dixon-Smith.

Georgina Key‘s book recommendation is “Late Migrations” by Margaret Renkl

Michael Jecks‘s book recommendation is “Long Way Home” by Dan Jarvis.

