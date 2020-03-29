Pop-Up Submissions LIVE
History, Stephen said, is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Suzuri” – historical fiction from Francisco J. Villarreal;
- “Dimitra” – historical fiction from Dana Dimitri Richardson;
- “The Chair Man” – thriller from Alex Pearl;
- “[Working Title]” – historical romance from Isla Aitken;
- “I Am Gold” – young adult from Sarah Leonard.Geoff Sullivan’s book recommendation is “Dubliners” by James Joyce. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2QQDOcL
Kevin Brooke’s book recommendation is “The Toymaker” by Jeremy de Quidt. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2JnEqCK
