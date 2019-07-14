Pop-Up Submissions – From The Shadows

Featured on today’s Pop-Ups…

“From The Shadows” – crime / thriller from Ross Davies;

“Black Friday” – african literary fiction from Gbenga Kajopaye;

“Lamplight” – fantasy from Adam J Walker;

“The Talking Statues” – scholarly thriller from Andrew Lino Giarelli;

“Lola” – crime fiction from Gemma Dobson.

Katie-Ellen’s book recommendation is “Bewildered Gilbert” by Eric Gurney. Buy it here

Lee Murray’s book recommendation is “Brothers of the Knife” by Dan Rabarts. Buy it here

More from Lee at her website.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Photo by Walt Stoneburner