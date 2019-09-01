Pop-Up Submissions with special guest Daisy Waugh

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“A Continuum of Love” – romance from Martin Hallgarth;

“Me and my Murderers” – thriller from Darren Burgess;

“Where Wild Flowers Grow” – supernatural, thriller from Karen Smith;

“The Hairy Hominid – The Throne of Hall’e-Loamba” – teenage/young adult fiction from Steff McAndrews;

“Home Again” – general fiction from Michael Zimmerman.

Katie-Ellen’s book recommendation is “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan.

Daisy Waugh‘s book recommendation is “Everything You Ever Wanted” by Luize Sauma.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.