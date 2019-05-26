Pop-Up Submissions is ready & waiting for you: make a submission now!

Pop-Up Submissions – Bread Detail

All sorrows are less with bread.

On today’s wholesome, multigrain Pop-Ups…

“The Confined Secret” by Michael Poulter; “The Mask Maker” by Matt Prewitt Wagener; “The 12 Labors of Herald Clees” by David Shain; “Ares House” by Wiliam Piovano; “The Calling” by Grace Walker.

Pop-Up Submissions with special guest Daisy Waugh

Writing Is Hard!

Pop-Up Submissions – Runa

Virtually Cat-Free

Pop-Up Submissions – Goblin Sex

Birefringence?

Pop-Up Submissions: Kakorrhaphiophobia

Cows Can't Jump

Pop-Up Submissions – Smellfungus

Liminal!

Pop-Up Submissions – Conchoidal Fracture

Inverted Eyre!

Pop-Up Submissions – Lascivious

Ēosturmōnath is Here!

Pop-Up Submissions, 24th March

Lig and Attic Salt!

Pop-Up Submissions 17 March

Kenning and Snollygoster!

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd March

Pop-Up Submissions, 24th February

What Do You Call A Male Umbrella?

Pop-Up Submissions, 17th February

Ftrom Retro Brit-Noir to tales from Ancient Greece...

Pop-Up Submissions, 10th February

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd February

Pop-Up Submissions, 27th January

Pop-Up Submissions, 20th January

Pop-Up Submissions, 13th January

Pop-Up Submissions, 16th December

