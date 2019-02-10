Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd February

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s “Warm Waters” by George Hopewell, “Now the Tyrants” by John L Smith, “If Your AI Loses It’s Mind, Can It Take Meds?” by Peter McAllister, “Become An Email Ninja: Seven steps to getting more done faster in email” by Ralph T. Soule, “The Fairy Codex” by Flora-Beth Edwards and Trinity’s Legacy by Paul Vasey.

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.