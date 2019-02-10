Pop-Up Submissions is ready & waiting for you: make a submission now!

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s “Warm Waters” by George Hopewell, “Now the Tyrants” by John L Smith, “If Your AI Loses It’s Mind, Can It Take Meds?” by Peter McAllister, “Become An Email Ninja: Seven steps to getting more done faster in email” by Ralph T. Soule, “The Fairy Codex” by Flora-Beth Edwards and Trinity’s Legacy by Paul Vasey.

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Also in this series

Pop-Up Submissions, 27th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 20th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 13th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 16th December

We're off for our winter break now, but we're back on Sunday 13th January!