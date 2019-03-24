Pop-Up Submissions, 24th March

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s “Russian Spring” by Ben Dymott; “The Moon Field” by Diane Doona; “Bad People” by Max Morpheus; “Perpetuus Island” by Matt Kenny; “Raven” by Tim Pearsall. Join us at 5pm UK every Sunday!

Plus… special guest crime novelist RC Bridgestock!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.