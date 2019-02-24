Pop-Up Submissions, 24th February

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s Hazard by Cadeem Lalor; Let Freedom Ring by Adeel Javaid; CSCO: First Station by Dave Pendleton; Shadow of the Eclipse by L. A. Kelley & Mirrors by Sharon Sheridan. Join us at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.