Pop-Up Submissions is ready & waiting for you: make a submission now!

Pop-Up Submissions, 24th February

What Do You Call A Male Umbrella?

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s Hazard by Cadeem Lalor; Let Freedom Ring by Adeel Javaid; CSCO: First Station by Dave Pendleton; Shadow of the Eclipse by L. A. Kelley & Mirrors by Sharon Sheridan. Join us at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Also in this series

Pop-Up Submissions, 17th February

Ftrom Retro Brit-Noir to tales from Ancient Greece...

Pop-Up Submissions, 10th February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 27th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 20th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 13th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 16th December

We're off for our winter break now, but we're back on Sunday 13th January!