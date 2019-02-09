Pop-Up Submissions, 20th January
Unleashed on February 9, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
On today’s Pop-Ups there’s modern gothic from Gillian, literary thriller from Brendon, murder suspense from Martin, historical adventure from Steve, futurist from J.M. and a thriller from Michelle.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.