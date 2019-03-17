Pop-Up Submissions is ready & waiting for you: make a submission now!

Pop-Up Submissions 17 March

Kenning and Snollygoster!

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Kevin Klatman; “Woke” by Oliver Cowmeadow; “Why Was I Thinking That?! ” by Dana Lichtstrahal; “Another Man’s Shoes” by John Lawrance; “The Rising of the Son” by Giles Dawnay; “Home Is Wherever I Am With You” by Karan Joshi.  Join us at 5pm UK every Sunday!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Also in this series

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd March

Featuring our cozy new chat room, right here in the Colony!

Pop-Up Submissions, 24th February

What Do You Call A Male Umbrella?

Pop-Up Submissions, 17th February

Ftrom Retro Brit-Noir to tales from Ancient Greece...

Pop-Up Submissions, 10th February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 3rd February

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 27th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 20th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 13th January

Remember to join us live, every week, on Sunday at 5pm UK time!

Pop-Up Submissions, 16th December

We're off for our winter break now, but we're back on Sunday 13th January!