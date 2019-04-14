Pop-Up Submissions 14 April

Featured on today’s show: “A Moment in Time” by David; “Stiletto Heels And Ankle Socks” by Eva Ulian; “The Keeper Of The Past” by Marianna Raye; “Food, Recipe for Superstition” by Kim Kaur; “Psycho-Mortem” by James Baker. For maximum writing goodness, join us LIVE at 5pm UK every Sunday!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.