Pop-Up Submissions, 10th February

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s “Grant Me Serenity” by Danny Falcone, “Music of Revolution” by Tony Holland, “The Hack Pack – Captive” by Jane Dyer, “The World Is Rigged” by Dustin Rigg, “The Girl From Our Moon” by Rebecca Anne Bishop and “The Purple Apple” by Robert Margetts.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.