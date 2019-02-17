Pop-Up Submissions, 10th February

On today’s Pop-Ups there’s The Writings of Hexes by Jack James; The Recession Creatures by Jayson Scott Adams; Jason and The Argonauts by Thomas Moulson; I Was a Scout by Chris Wilkes & Hecate’s Tree by H. Quin. And a new start time, 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.