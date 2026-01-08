The Nifty November Results!

Happy New Year!

Congratulations to all who entered the November OPS challenge. The theme was Beneath the skin.

Here are the winners by votes plus our guest judge’s special mention:

First Place

The textured skin of a thousand lifetimes covers my bones; what lies beneath is as fresh as a new spring day.

– Allen N

Second Place

I suspect he has always been with me, but it’s only lately, in my odd behaviour and the strange things I’ve been saying, that I can feel him, surfacing.

– Sedayne

Third Place (3-way tie)

Here, under his skin, life is good and food is still plenty.

– MattScho

The charming English village with its thatched roofs and rose gardens gave no hint as to the evil entities that stalked the leafy lanes on the cloudless nights of the full moon.

– Mickleinapickle

As I held the knife, my brain wanted to cut the implant out from beneath my skin, but signals from the implant told it to kill my wife instead.

– Jodes

Special Mention (chosen by this month’s guest judge, [USER=1058]@Jonny[/USER])

Xin stared at her skin, touched it and recoiled from the bumpy, wriggling threads underneath.

– RK Wallis

Jonny said this sentence was “drawing me into the story, hinting at perhaps aliens or a plague. That and the queasy imagery was captured well.”

Your Litbits have been rewarded :clapping-hands:

This content was originally posted in the OPS Winners thread on The Colony.