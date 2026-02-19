The Jocose January Results!

Thank you to all who entered our Jocose January Challenge: to include stepping out in your One Perfect Sentence.

Here are the results:

First Place

Stepping out onto the front porch in the middle of the night, I was blinded by the sun, which had hung in the same place high in the sky since last Tuesday.

– Jodes

Second Place

The creatures stepping out of my fevered brain would have given Kafka nightmares.

– Allen N

Sam held his hands up, stepping out from his family and saying, “If you have to shoot anyone, shoot me.”

– RK Wallis

Third Place

Arms around a dreamboat on leave, stepping out in those days meant my best dress, rayon gloves pulled to my elbows, legs painted with gravy browning and a seam of eyebrow pencil, we jitterbugged and jived until Moaning Minnie sounded.

– Rachael Burnett

Martha cut her tether, and stepping out of the airlock, marvelled at the beauty of the infinite cosmos before her, as her shipmates looked on in horror.

– Lakeland Waffler

Stepping out into the traffic like that was a reckless thing to do, but as the eighteen-wheeler bore down on me, honking its horn with futile urgency, I no longer cared.

– Sedayne

This month’s guest judge, [USER=515]@Barbara[/USER] , provided us with a tie of two special mentions (chosen anonymously):

In retrospect, Samantha thought she’d been fantasising about murdering Jeffrey, cutting him up into small pieces, and leaving him in the trunk of his car since about the third week after she’d begun stepping out with him.

– Lesliemroberts

Barbara said, “this had plenty of voice, character, a hidden story and an ominous mood,”

I was thinking of accepting young Billy’s offer and stepping out with him, but then the silly sod went off to the war, and I went up to town for a cleaning job, and by the time he came back I was married to Wilfred with the gammy eye, and pregnant with the twins, which wasn’t what I had in mind all them years before when Billy was whispering all about what he wanted to do to me in the back of the Picture Palace, but, well, Wilf and I did have our fun, after a fashion, and not least when we made all them babies!

– Rich.

Barbara said, “this had masses of voice and character as well as tons of story.”

