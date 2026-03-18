The Fabulous February Challenge – Results!

Thank you to all who entered our Fabulous February Challenge: to include cherish in your One Perfect Sentence.

Here are the results:

First Place

He cherished her, he would say, pleading, repentant, after every beating, and by his lights this wasn’t a lie, which made his surprise all the greater when one day at the end of winter she knifed him, just below the heart, while he was frying eggs she’d said she didn’t want.

– Rich.

Second Place

“Cherish the love,” sang Kool & the Gang on the jukebox in the bar where I sat by myself, pondering the dregs of my drink and wondering which I hated more: that song or Valentine’s day.

– Mel L

Third Place

Bill’s mom raised him to cherish the food put in front of him, but he had to admit that after their spat, she was kind of stringy and bitter tasting.

– MattScho

This month’s guest judge, our Litopia Critiquer extraordinaire, Bev aka [USER=1324]@Vagabond Heart[/USER] provided us with a tie of two special mentions (chosen anonymously):

I cherish how your reflection smiles a second too late.

– Rachael Burnett

Bev said, “There was a whole story in one line. It totally passed the ‘would you read on?’ test.”

And

Cherish nothing, I say, nothing at all but the soft grasses under blue skies, the sleeping cat upon my chest, and the dappled shade of the pomelo tree.

– Aethalope

Bev said, “It gave me a whole scene – especially the unexpectedness of the pomelo tree. Peace and wisdom and a cat – what’s not to like? I wanted to be there.”

Congratulations to all winners! Your Litbits have been delivered :clapping-hands:

This content was originally posted in the OPS Winners thread on The Colony.