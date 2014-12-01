Daily Book News

I hope you’re finding the daily news summary we’ve been posting here useful and interesting… it’s always beneficial for authors to take the pulse of the global, English-language book publishing industry.

Our coverage consists, at the moment, of over 35 news sources, and I don’t believe there’s anything comparable anywhere else.

We are improving the system at the moment and, as luck would have it, this coincides with some pretty intensive work finalizing the remaining parts of the exciting new Litopia Author Platform. So, for a few days, we won’t be able to bring you your usual shot of publishing news… but it will be back.

What I’ll do in the interim is to copy and paste the BookBrunch daily mailing… Which is is pretty good summary of what’s going on in the UK trade (but only the UK). Never fear, Litopia’s daily publishing news summary will return 🙂

