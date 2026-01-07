Daily Book News Wednesday, 7th January 2026

Strong deals and fresh appointments dominated the day, with a new e‑reader gearing up for launch and translation events bridging cultures. Independent booksellers grumbled about late deliveries while industry insiders mourned a trailblazing editor and welcome his successor. New awards, bestselling thrillers and buzzy releases kept readers excited as romantic fans and mystery aficionados celebrated the genres they love.

Publishing Industry News

HarperCollins Christian Publishing acquired a romantic‑suspense trilogy, WaterBrook signed a two‑book project on navigating midlife transitions, and Harvest House bought a trio of parenting titles. The flurry of deals underscores demand for inspirational fiction and family‑focused nonfiction in the faith‑based market.

Christian‑fiction author T.I. Lowe discussed her forthcoming novel, set in South Carolina, which confronts mental illness, addiction and redemption. The conversation highlights how inspirational fiction is embracing heavier themes while maintaining its trademark warmth.

Independent booksellers reported robust holiday sales in 2025 but complained that shipments from major distributors and publishers arrived late. The bottlenecks, blamed on warehouse staffing and carrier capacity, forced retailers to juggle frustrated customers and stock shortages despite high demand.

Kensington Publishing promoted long‑serving executive Adam Zacharius to president, marking a leadership handover within the family‑owned house. The company said the succession ensures continuity as it expands its commercial fiction programme.

Rowman & Littlefield’s trade division Globe Pequot bought Lake Isle Press, a specialist cookbook publisher. Executives said the acquisition broadens their culinary list; Lake Isle titles will transition to a new distributor while continuing to focus on food and lifestyle niches.

Good e‑Reader reported that the Krono e‑reader, already available in Europe for €239.99, will be released in North America later in the year. The device adds another competitor to the e‑reader market and offers readers an additional option beyond established brands.

BookBrunch announced that veteran journalist Andrew Albanese will take over as editor‑in‑chief at Publishing Perspectives following the death of founding editor Porter Anderson. Albanese brings decades of industry reporting experience and pledged to continue the outlet’s global focus.

Bethany Sparks has joined Inkling Illustration as a creative agent, charged with growing the agency’s children’s illustration division. The move aims to increase representation opportunities for illustrators and expand the company’s roster of picture‑book talent.

The David Tebbutt internship programme, established in memory of the former Faber finance director, opened applications to support disadvantaged or marginalised young people seeking publishing careers. The paid placement provides industry experience and mentorship to nurture new talent.

Publishing Perspectives reported that Bulgaria’s Next Page Foundation will host “Thinking Literature in Translation” events in Sofia and Prague, examining AI‑assisted translation, small‑language markets and reader access. The initiative underscores the importance of translation for smaller European markets and aims to spark cross‑border collaboration.

The Times/Chicken House children’s fiction competition introduced the Broken Binding Prize, a new science‑fiction and fantasy category run in partnership with specialist bookseller The Broken Binding. The award offers aspiring YA authors another route to publication alongside the long‑running competition’s main prize.

The New York Times reported that an opposition figure from Venezuela will publish a memoir in the United States, offering insights into his struggle against the country’s regime. The announcement signals renewed interest in international political memoirs and could make waves on release.

Self‑Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Authors Guild criticised Amazon’s new “Ask This Book” feature, warning that AI‑generated answers drawn from ebooks amount to a derivative use requiring licensing and compensation. The Guild urged the retailer to offer an opt‑out for authors and expressed concern about the company’s market dominance.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Times Higher Education summarised Jisc’s latest report on transnational education, which found that about 18 percent of UK university students study overseas. Participants cited poor connectivity, limited access to digital resources and gaps in digital skills as obstacles; the report calls on institutions to improve support and consider global realities when designing transnational programmes.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

NielsenIQ BookScan’s first charts of 2026 showed that Freida McFadden’s psychological thriller *The Housemaid* continued its dominance, outpacing competitors and hinting at an even bigger year after its breakout success in 2025.

A Guardian feature described how a pop‑up bookstore in Sydney drew a devoted community of young romance fans who browse trope‑specific shelves, buy themed merchandise and bond over social‑media‑driven recommendations. The event underscores the passion of the romance readership and its lively in‑person gatherings.

The Guardian reviewed an Australian speculative novel in which people begin turning into trees, calling it a witty meditation on transformation. The critic compared the tale to classical myths and noted its satirical take on modern anxieties and climate change.

NPR compiled a list of 12 nonfiction titles poised to challenge readers in 2026, covering topics from digital history and miscarriages of justice to art theft and the wonders of the natural world. The picks encourage readers to broaden their horizons with investigative and narrative works.

Literary Hub highlighted 17 new releases, including an alternate‑history thriller set in an American Reich, a memoir about homeschooling, a cultural history of laughter and new novels from writers such as Alice Jolly and Laura Dave. The diverse selection signals a strong start to the publishing year.

CrimeReads recommended a slate of psychological thrillers for January that delve into manosphere communities, missing persons, cultish killers and introspective journeys. The list demonstrates how the genre continues to evolve with fresh themes and complex characters.

An essay marking the centenary of Agatha Christie’s groundbreaking *The Murder of Roger Ackroyd* highlighted how its first‑person twist reshaped detective fiction. The piece credits the novel with inspiring later narratives such as *Gone Girl* and *The Silent Patient* and cements Christie’s influence on modern mysteries.

In a heartfelt column, incoming editor‑in‑chief Andrew Albanese thanked the late Porter Anderson for his mentorship and vowed to uphold Publishing Perspectives’ mission of covering global book news. The essay reflects on the outlet’s growth and the challenges ahead for international publishing journalism.

The New York Times reviewed a historical narrative about a low‑level Soviet bureaucrat who secretly smuggled documents to expose abuses by the security apparatus. The reviewer noted that the story reads like a spy novel and sheds light on an overlooked act of courage.

Another New York Times feature urged readers to pick up several books slated for adaptation in 2026, from speculative novels to memoirs, before they hit streaming screens. The piece framed pre‑adaptation reading as a way to experience the original creative vision.

The New York Times examined a French blockbuster novel that asks whether art can compromise with fascism. The reviewer praised the book’s blend of political intrigue and artistic struggle and noted its thought‑provoking parallels with contemporary debates.

