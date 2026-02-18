Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

A busy news day saw union activists, agents and AI developers shaping the industry. Red Wheel/Weiser’s distribution pact with New World Library and a seven‑figure auction for H.M. Wolfe’s dystopian romance signalled optimism for cross‑genre publishing. At the same time, Paper Republic’s new translation prize and a spate of award longlists highlighted global literary exchange. ElevenLabs’ summit showcased AI voice agents and a new audiobook production environment, while unionised workers at Verso and independent publishers like Pellerin Books pushed for better conditions and growth.

Publishing Industry News

Mind‑body press Red Wheel/Weiser will take over distribution of New World Library’s roughly 600‑title catalogue from PGW on 1 September. The move aligns two New Age publishers – New World’s list includes Eckhart Tolle and Joseph Campbell – and brings former PGW consultant Kevin Votel into New World Library as director of sales and marketing to broaden its reach.

The Verso Books Guild unanimously ratified its second union contract, raising the salary floor to more than $60,000 by 2028 and guaranteeing annual pay increases. The agreement, which also expands benefits and extends grievance periods, includes protections to prevent management from deploying AI in ways that replace union jobs and affirms gender‑identity rights.

Scarlett Press executive editor Sarah McCabe and Simon Maverick editorial director Jason Pinter won North American rights at auction to H.M. Wolfe’s duology *Daggermouth* and *Python* in a seven‑figure deal, securing print, e‑book and audio rights. The dystopian romance series, originally self‑published, will launch in September 2026 and continue in 2027, reflecting Big Five interest in “new adult” crossover fiction.

Publishers Weekly’s job‑moves column noted that René Kooiker joined agent Dystel, Goderich & Bourret as junior agent and digital coordinator; Madison Ford became programming director at Deep Vellum; and Mars Robinson was promoted to managing editor at independent children’s publisher MamaBear Books.

UK charity Paper Republic and communications agency Singing Grass announced the Voices of Today Literary Translation Award, inviting entrants worldwide to translate a short excerpt by Liu Zhenyun. The competition is free to enter and offers £1,500 to the winner and £500 to two runners‑up, with results to be announced at the Beijing International Book Fair; organisers hope the prize will spotlight contemporary Chinese literature for English‑language readers.

Puffin and Cornerstone revealed a multi‑book programme linked to the Netflix film *KPop Demon Hunters* that will see the beloved on‑screen heroines star in a series of novels. The tie‑in plan, described as a major cross‑media publishing initiative, aims to build on the film’s global popularity.

Former agents Laura Palmer and Jessie Sullivan have founded Pellerin Books, an independent publisher promising long‑term support for experienced writers. The new imprint will focus on high‑quality popular fiction and aims to nurture authors’ readerships over the course of multiple books.

HarperCollins imprint HQ acquired a six‑book thriller series from Kindle #1 bestselling author Ruth Dugdall. The “Cate Austin Casefiles” will follow a probation officer exploring the dark side of human nature, underscoring HQ’s investment in long‑running crime franchises.

Quill & Quire reported that Penguin Random House Publisher Services will take over sales and distribution of Canadian graphic‑novel house Drawn & Quarterly beginning 1 September 2026. The move gives the independent publisher access to PRH’s global distribution network and signals ongoing consolidation in indie comics distribution.

Self‑Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Alliance of Independent Authors’ news round‑up reported that an Italian survey found piracy accounts for almost a third of the Italian book market, with 76 percent of university students admitting to pirating e‑books or audiobooks. The digest also noted that 12 percent of respondents use AI‑generated summaries and that new content marketplaces from Microsoft and Amazon will allow rights holders to license works for AI training.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

In a technology‑trends review for The Scholarly Kitchen, Joseph Esposito argued that artificial intelligence is rapidly shifting from a feature to the infrastructure of scholarly publishing. He suggested publishers will only reap productivity gains when AI is embedded end‑to‑end in workflows and urged organisations to clean their data, redesign processes and prioritise interoperability to prepare for agentic AI.

Audiobook News

At its London summit, voice‑technology firm ElevenLabs emphasised that its future lies in AI voice agents for customer service rather than audiobook narration. CEO Mati Staniszewski showcased real‑time voice interactions and highlighted the company’s $11 billion valuation; yet only days earlier ElevenLabs launched an integrated audiobook‑production environment allowing publishers to upload manuscripts, generate synthetic narration and distribute finished files, showing that audiobooks remain central to its business model.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Quill & Quire announced that Suzy Krause won the C$20,000 Glengarry Book Award for her novel *I Think We’ve Been Here Before*. The Saskatchewan Foundation for the Arts’ prize honours established writers with Saskatchewan roots and marks the province’s largest literary award.

Quill & Quire highlighted that Canadian writers Maria Reva and Éric Chacour are among 20 authors longlisted for the €100,000 Dublin Literary Award. Their novels *Endling* and *What I Know About You* were nominated by public libraries in Ottawa, Quebec and Toronto, joining works by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Sally Rooney and Ali Smith on the longlist.

The Irish Times reported that Sally Rooney’s novel *Intermezzo* and Niamh Í Mhaoleoin’s debut *Ordinary Saints* made the 20‑book longlist for the 2026 Dublin Literary Award, worth €100,000. Sixty‑nine titles nominated by 80 libraries yielded the longlist; the shortlist will be announced on 7 April and the winner revealed on 21 May.

In The Guardian’s book of the day, critic Lara Feigel praised Sophie Ward’s ambitious novel *Our Better Natures* for reimagining feminist thinker Andrea Dworkin amid the turmoil of early‑1970s America. The story uses a tripartite structure – following real figures Dworkin and poet Muriel Rukeyser alongside a fictional woman – to interrogate justice, freedom and power.

A Guardian long read examined accusations by Algerian woman Saâda Arbane that Kamel Daoud’s Prix Goncourt‑winning novel appropriated her experience of Algeria’s civil war without consent. The article explains the prestige of the Goncourt prize and notes that the ensuing legal battle has become a wider debate about privacy, literary ethics and colonial power.

Guardian film critic Cath Clarke gave this adaptation of Nuala Ellwood’s thriller two stars, writing that despite a capable cast the movie fails to capture the book’s bleak atmosphere. Clarke advises fans to stick to the novel, noting that the film’s ending feels rushed and lacks the emotional impact of the original.

BookBrunch reported that the second annual Unwin Award, which honours early‑career non‑fiction writers whose work makes significant contributions, announced its 2026 shortlist. The finalists span a range of disciplines, and the winner will receive a grant to support future projects.

Bonnier Books imprint Zaffre revealed *Twig’s Travelling Tomes*, a cosy fantasy novel about a witch with a magical affinity for books who operates a travelling bookstore. The book promises a light‑hearted, book‑lover’s adventure and adds to the growing trend of “bookish” fantasy fiction.

Publishers Weekly’s interview with philosopher Steven Nadler discussed his forthcoming book *Spinoza, Atheist*, which argues that the 17th‑century thinker ultimately rejected any form of divinity. Nadler explains that Spinoza’s radical ideas on democracy, freedom of expression and moral law made him one of the most controversial figures of his era.

In an interview with Publishers Weekly, theologian Jared Stacy discussed *Reality in Ruins*, his book analysing how conspiracy culture and paranoia have taken root in American evangelicalism. Stacy argues that anxiety and politicisation of church life feed divisive ideologies and calls for a renewed focus on justice and community.

