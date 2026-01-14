Daily Book News Wednesday, 14th January 2026

Independent publishing punched above its weight as a new indie bestseller list debuted and novelists leapt up the charts. Big houses reshuffled leadership while self‑publishing platforms embraced video and AI. French and Australian book markets saw both dips and drops, but readers everywhere were encouraged to dive in—whether through New Year challenges, atmospheric BookTok videos or nationwide campaigns..

Publishing Industry News

The Independent Publishers Caucus and American Booksellers Association unveiled the Independent Press Top 40, a weekly chart spotlighting fiction and non‑fiction titles from independent presses. The list ranks books based on sales data from indie bookstores and aims to give smaller publishers more visibility in a market dominated by conglomerates.

Ballantine Books Group president Kara Welsh will leave Random House Publishing Group, and veteran executive Scott Shannon will take over as president of Ballantine Bantam Dell. The reshuffle is part of a broader reorganisation under RHPG president Sanyu Dillon, who praised both executives’ contributions and signalled a new strategic direction for the division.

Simon & Schuster UK announced that editors Sam Eades and Sophie Wilson will co‑lead a new commercial fiction imprint called Skylight. Operating as a job‑share, the duo will report to executive publisher Phoebe Morgan and plan to acquire contemporary page‑turners, with further details about the imprint’s direction expected later in the year.

Religious publisher SPCK has signed a distribution deal with Baylor University Press, bringing the US academic house’s theology and religion list to SPCK’s network. The agreement, set to start this year, will expand Baylor’s reach in the UK and Commonwealth while strengthening SPCK’s academic catalogue.

A report from Christian publisher HarperCollins Christian revealed that sales of Bibles have reached record highs in the US and UK, with consumers turning to faith‑based titles for comfort amid economic uncertainty. The surge includes significant growth in children’s Bibles and gift editions, reflecting renewed interest in religious texts.

The International Publishers Association named Jessica Sänger, director of European and international affairs at Germany’s Börsenverein, as chair of its Freedom to Publish Committee. Sänger will lead efforts to defend persecuted publishers worldwide, succeeding Norway’s Kristenn Einarsson, and will work alongside a global team monitoring free‑expression challenges.

Fourth Estate has acquired *The Age Code* by journalist Dr David Cox. Billed as a “groundbreaking” exploration of longevity, the book promises research‑backed strategies for staying youthful and will blend science with accessible lifestyle advice. Publication is planned for 2027.

France’s publishers’ association SNE reported a 2 percent decline in book sales for 2025 and warned that 2026 may be challenging. The trade is pinning its hopes on government‑backed programmes to encourage children to read, including initiatives designed to make books more affordable and accessible.

Hutchinson Heinemann has hired Dredhëza Maloku as its new senior commissioning editor for fiction. She joins from Faber & Faber and will focus on acquiring literary and upmarket commercial novels. Maloku said she aims to develop a diverse list that reflects global storytelling.

Publisher and bookseller David Graham teamed up with novelist Kirsty Gunn to found North House Press, a new Scottish independent publisher. The press intends to publish fiction, essays and poetry that engage with Scotland’s culture and landscapes, and plans to debut its first titles later this year.

Independent bookshop and café Novel in Sheffield announced an indefinite closure due to alleged harassment of staff by a local customer. Owners said the decision was taken for employee safety after repeated incidents, and they are working with authorities to resolve the situation.

The Booksellers Association called on the UK government to extend business‑rates relief to bookshops in forthcoming reforms, arguing that rising costs threaten high‑street retailers. CEO Meryl Halls warned that without support, many independent bookshops could suffer the same fate as recently closed pubs.

Books+Publishing reported that HarperCollins has severed ties with bestselling children’s author and entertainer David Walliams amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward women. Walliams, known for the *World’s Worst* series, has also seen TV adaptations of his books; the publisher declined to comment further on the decision.

The New Publishing Standard examined Audible’s new beta programme allowing publishers to upload promotional videos directly into the app. While short‑form clips could boost discovery and engagement, the analysis warned that costly production might favour major houses and leave smaller presses at a disadvantage, potentially creating a two‑tier system.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Alliance of Independent Authors’ news roundup reported that Audible is testing in‑app video, including trailers and interviews, while Spotify has lowered the eligibility thresholds for podcasters to monetise their shows. Both moves highlight how audio platforms are adopting visual elements and making it easier for self‑published creators to earn revenue.

Good e‑Reader questioned whether readers will buy Amazon’s upcoming Kindle Scribe without a built‑in light. The stripped‑down model, announced for early 2026, features an 11‑inch glare‑free display, AI tools such as spoiler‑free summaries and note search, and costs less than other Scribes. Reviewers noted that without an integrated light it may look dark unless used with external lighting.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Organisers of the Roly Sussex Short Story Competition released the 2026 shortlists for adult and junior categories. Writers will compete for a total prize pool of A$10,500, and winners will be announced at the Sussex festival later this year.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Books Ireland’s December bestseller chart, compiled from Nielsen BookData, named *The Guinness Book of Records* the month’s overall top seller. Other leaders included Eimear Ní Bhraonáin’s memoir *The Dodger*, Lee and Andrew Child’s thriller *Exit Strategy* and Marie Cassidy’s *Deadly Evidence*, while children’s hits like *Diary of a Wimpy Kid 20* and *Dog Man 14* dominated the kids’ list.

The UK’s National Year of Reading campaign kicked off at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, enlisting footballer Leah Williamson and author Richard Osman to promote literacy. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the initiative aims to reverse a decline in reading for pleasure by encouraging children to read in any format and urging parents to model reading.

Bookstores in Australia reported selling out of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers hockey romance series after the TV adaptation of *Heated Rivalry* became a hit. Demand was compared to the *Bridgerton* effect, with HarperCollins rushing to reprint the novels and readers clamouring for the forthcoming seventh book *Unrivalled*.

The Washington Post hailed Pakistani American author Daniyal Mueenuddin’s *This Is Where the Serpent Lives* as a welcome return after a 17‑year hiatus. The long‑awaited book comprises interconnected novellas exploring identity and displacement, and critics noted the author’s lyrical prose and keen social observations.

NPR’s Book Ahead column urged readers to watch for January releases from authors like George Saunders, Julian Barnes, Jennette McCurdy, Karl Ove Knausgaard and Daniyal Mueenuddin. The piece celebrated the start of a promising reading year, suggesting that these big names offer something for everyone.

In a review of historian Jung Chang’s memoir *Fly, Wild Swans: My Mother, Myself and China*, NPR noted that the author turns the lens on herself and delivers an unflinchingly honest portrait of her mother’s life. The book blends family history with China’s turbulent past, creating an emotionally resonant narrative.

Literary Hub highlighted 21 notable books released on January 13, ranging from Karl Ove Knausgaard’s new novel and Daniyal Mueenuddin’s fiction collection to fresh titles by Niall Williams, Val McDermid and C. Thi Nguyen. The editors suggested that readers pick up one of these varied fiction and non‑fiction works to launch their 2026 reading resolutions.

A companion piece from Literary Hub encouraged readers to stick to New Year reading goals by joining challenges such as StoryGraph’s Genre Challenge, Popsugar’s Reading Challenge, Book Riot’s Read Harder Challenge and the 52 Book Challenge. The article ranked them by difficulty and offered tips for staying motivated.

Lit Hub also explored the trend of “ambience videos” on TikTok and YouTube, where readers watch cosy backdrops like crackling fireplaces or enchanted forests while they read. The piece suggested that such videos create a “magic circle” of concentration and provide a sensory escape from everyday distractions.

PEN America announced a joint press briefing with Amnesty International USA, Human Rights Watch and other groups to discuss global human rights trends since Donald Trump’s return to office. The virtual event aims to highlight censorship, attacks on immigrants and the erosion of free expression, underscoring the intersection of politics and publishing.

