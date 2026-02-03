Daily Book News
A summary of the world's most significant English-language book news, book deals and publishing industry updates for February 3, 2026
DAILY SUMMARY:
International publishing news sees corporate repositioning as Bookwire appoints a former Scribd executive to lead its U.S. business and Simon & Schuster’s outgoing CEO launches a six‑title imprint. Growth and consolidation continue globally as markets like Germany’s speaker‑box sector surge while Ravensburger buys Swiss indie NordSüd. Yet controversies and politics simmer, and readers are offered a welter of new graphic novels, poetry, children’s books and sci‑fi lists.
Publishing Industry News
Bookwire Names Andrew Weinstein as U.S. Lead
Bookwire tapped former Scribd executive Andrew Weinstein to spearhead its U.S. expansion; the hire follows private‑equity firm Insight Partners’ recent purchase of audio distributor Zebralution. Weinstein will build partnerships and cross‑format opportunities at the digital distributor.
Jonathan Karp Announces Inaugural Simon Six Title
Outgoing Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp unveiled Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Take Me to Your Leader as the first release from his new imprint, Simon Six. The boutique list will allow him to hand‑pick six titles a year while stepping away from day‑to‑day corporate duties.
Around the Book World: Monday, February 2, 2026
A global roundup reported double‑digit growth for Germany’s speaker‑box market and an 8.68% revenue jump in Brazil, while the Netherlands and Japan posted declines. South Korea passed a law limiting AI firms’ use of copyrighted works and Spain lamented poor collaboration between publishers and film‑TV producers.
Ravensburger Buys Majority Stake in NordSüd (NorthSouth Books)
Toy and game giant Ravensburger purchased a controlling interest in Swiss children’s publisher NordSüd, pledging to keep the house independent while expanding distribution. The partnership expands Ravensburger’s picture‑book portfolio and gives NordSüd access to a global retail network.
Amazon Launches Initiatives to Support the National Year of Reading
Amazon announced free workshops, author events and digital tools to champion the UK’s National Year of Reading, positioning itself as a literacy partner. Educators welcomed the resources even as some observers noted the company’s fraught history with publishers.
Academic & Scholarly Publishing
University of Kentucky Ends 1,200 Partnerships Amid Political Storm
The Scholarly Kitchen highlighted how clashes over diversity and inclusion led the University of Kentucky to cut more than 1,200 partnerships with external organizations. Robert Harington warned that scholarly societies must navigate polarized politics without abandoning their missions.
SSP Launches Pulse Check Poll on Scholarly Communications Economy
The Society for Scholarly Publishing opened a new Pulse Check survey to gauge how publishers, librarians and vendors view the 2026 economic climate. It asks about financial resilience, investment priorities and market optimism, with results expected later this month.
Notable Book News & Book Reviews
Books in the Media: Ali Smith’s Glyph Commended for Its Relevance and Playfulness
The Bookseller’s roundup praised Ali Smith’s novel Glyph for its playful exploration of language and timely resonance, alongside nods to Mark Haddon’s memoir. It argues that Smith’s experimental style may be exactly what readers need in turbulent times.
Rebel English Academy by Mohammed Hanif Review – A Sure‑Fire Booker Contender
The Guardian called Mohammed Hanif’s Rebel English Academy a riotous satire of 1970s Pakistan that could storm the Booker lists. Its blend of dark humour and political commentary had critics cheering.
Neil Gaiman Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Author Neil Gaiman publicly denied sexual assault accusations, branding them a smear campaign and insisting he has never behaved inappropriately. His statement fuelled debate over celebrity accountability and internet outrage.
Poem of the Week: “The Secret Day” by Stella Benson
The Guardian revived Stella Benson’s 1918 poem “The Secret Day,” which dreams of a world without war or hunger. Its hopeful imagery invites readers to imagine peace built from the ground up.
Four New Graphic Novels to Beat the Winter Blues
The Washington Post recommended graphic novels by Joe Ollmann, Katriona Chapman, Joann Sfar & Tony Sandoval, and Ezra Claytan Daniels & Camilla Sucre as antidotes to winter gloom. Each offers distinctive art and storytelling, from surreal restaurants to endearing dragons.
Robert Frost, Joni Mitchell, Picasso… 25 Books Out in Paperback This February
LitHub’s February paperback list features works by Robert Frost, Joni Mitchell and others, arguing that books can provide clarity amid world woes. The varied selection spans fiction, biography and poetry to entice readers seeking comfort.
Ten New Children’s Books That Embrace Joy and Celebrate Community
Caroline Carlson highlighted ten joyful children’s books celebrating community, from teddies on shoes to inclusive lullabies. In a bleak news cycle, she suggests these titles remind us how reading can soothe and unite.
Seven Poetry Books to Read This February
Christopher Spaide recommended seven poetry collections and noted how verse offers solace and solidarity in politically charged times. The list spans love poems and elegies, encouraging readers to find common ground through language.
February’s Best Sci‑Fi and Fantasy Books
Natalie Zutter’s sci‑fi and fantasy roundup promises escapism with tales of Mars pilgrimages, death monks and Frankenstein summers. She invites readers to warm up with imaginative worlds that challenge reality.
