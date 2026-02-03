Daily Book News Tuesday, 3rd February 2026

DAILY SUMMARY:

International publishing news sees corporate repositioning as Bookwire appoints a former Scribd executive to lead its U.S. business and Simon & Schuster’s outgoing CEO launches a six‑title imprint. Growth and consolidation continue globally as markets like Germany’s speaker‑box sector surge while Ravensburger buys Swiss indie NordSüd. Yet controversies and politics simmer, and readers are offered a welter of new graphic novels, poetry, children’s books and sci‑fi lists.

Publishing Industry News

Bookwire tapped former Scribd executive Andrew Weinstein to spearhead its U.S. expansion; the hire follows private‑equity firm Insight Partners’ recent purchase of audio distributor Zebralution. Weinstein will build partnerships and cross‑format opportunities at the digital distributor.

Outgoing Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp unveiled Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Take Me to Your Leader as the first release from his new imprint, Simon Six. The boutique list will allow him to hand‑pick six titles a year while stepping away from day‑to‑day corporate duties.

A global roundup reported double‑digit growth for Germany’s speaker‑box market and an 8.68% revenue jump in Brazil, while the Netherlands and Japan posted declines. South Korea passed a law limiting AI firms’ use of copyrighted works and Spain lamented poor collaboration between publishers and film‑TV producers.

Toy and game giant Ravensburger purchased a controlling interest in Swiss children’s publisher NordSüd, pledging to keep the house independent while expanding distribution. The partnership expands Ravensburger’s picture‑book portfolio and gives NordSüd access to a global retail network.

Amazon announced free workshops, author events and digital tools to champion the UK’s National Year of Reading, positioning itself as a literacy partner. Educators welcomed the resources even as some observers noted the company’s fraught history with publishers.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

The Scholarly Kitchen highlighted how clashes over diversity and inclusion led the University of Kentucky to cut more than 1,200 partnerships with external organizations. Robert Harington warned that scholarly societies must navigate polarized politics without abandoning their missions.

The Society for Scholarly Publishing opened a new Pulse Check survey to gauge how publishers, librarians and vendors view the 2026 economic climate. It asks about financial resilience, investment priorities and market optimism, with results expected later this month.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The Bookseller’s roundup praised Ali Smith’s novel Glyph for its playful exploration of language and timely resonance, alongside nods to Mark Haddon’s memoir. It argues that Smith’s experimental style may be exactly what readers need in turbulent times.

The Guardian called Mohammed Hanif’s Rebel English Academy a riotous satire of 1970s Pakistan that could storm the Booker lists. Its blend of dark humour and political commentary had critics cheering.

Author Neil Gaiman publicly denied sexual assault accusations, branding them a smear campaign and insisting he has never behaved inappropriately. His statement fuelled debate over celebrity accountability and internet outrage.

The Guardian revived Stella Benson’s 1918 poem “The Secret Day,” which dreams of a world without war or hunger. Its hopeful imagery invites readers to imagine peace built from the ground up.

The Washington Post recommended graphic novels by Joe Ollmann, Katriona Chapman, Joann Sfar & Tony Sandoval, and Ezra Claytan Daniels & Camilla Sucre as antidotes to winter gloom. Each offers distinctive art and storytelling, from surreal restaurants to endearing dragons.

LitHub’s February paperback list features works by Robert Frost, Joni Mitchell and others, arguing that books can provide clarity amid world woes. The varied selection spans fiction, biography and poetry to entice readers seeking comfort.

Caroline Carlson highlighted ten joyful children’s books celebrating community, from teddies on shoes to inclusive lullabies. In a bleak news cycle, she suggests these titles remind us how reading can soothe and unite.

Christopher Spaide recommended seven poetry collections and noted how verse offers solace and solidarity in politically charged times. The list spans love poems and elegies, encouraging readers to find common ground through language.

Natalie Zutter’s sci‑fi and fantasy roundup promises escapism with tales of Mars pilgrimages, death monks and Frankenstein summers. She invites readers to warm up with imaginative worlds that challenge reality.

