Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

Romantasy is not just conquering bookshelves — it’s making audiobook narrators celebrities, as Anthony Palmini emerges as the heartthrob of the earphone set. Meanwhile, Harlequin has gone full AI, partnering with an Indian tech firm to turn 40 romance titles into animated microdramas — or as critics might call it, AI fan fiction of fan fiction. India’s publishing scene grapples with a piracy scandal, while the Bangkok Rights Fair kicks off. And London’s literati got a jolt: Dua Lipa is now a literature festival curator.

Publishing Industry News

The National Association of Black Bookstores, launched last year, has declared April 7 as National Black Bookstore Day, encouraging book lovers to visit one or more of the 306 Black-owned bookstores operating across the United States.

Harlequin is partnering with Dashverse, an AI video company based in Bengaluru, India, to adapt 40 of its romance titles into animated short-form video series. Production begins in April with Catherine Mann’s A Fairy-Tail Ending.

The Bangkok Rights Fair 2026 drew 163 companies from 24 countries, establishing itself as a key international rights marketplace. An analysis examines why the fragmented content landscape across Southeast Asia creates complications for publishers seeking regional deals.

Indian publishing platform Frontlist examines the escalating conflict between artificial intelligence companies and authors, framing it as a deepening crisis for the publishing industry with significant implications for copyright and author compensation.

A piracy racket has been uncovered in Bhopal, India, where counterfeit copies of NCERT educational textbooks are being sold to students at approximately four times the official cover price. The case highlights ongoing challenges with book piracy in the Indian educational publishing market.

Audiobook News

Narrator Anthony Palmini has become the leading voice behind romantasy audiobook bestsellers, having voiced major characters including Rhysand in A Court of Thorns and Roses and Kingfisher in Fae and Alchemy. The NPR profile highlights how the romantic fantasy genre continues to explode, driving unprecedented demand for audiobook narration.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Pop star Dua Lipa has been announced as the curator of a London literature festival at the Southbank Centre, marking an unusual crossover between the music world and literary culture.

The Guardian’s book of the day is Caroline Bicks’s Monsters in the Archives, a work that explores Stephen King’s creative methods and writing secrets through archival research and materials.

The Guardian reviews Lázár by Nelio Biedermann, a Hungarian epic novel written by a debut author aged just 22.

Doctors believed Woody Brown, a non-speaking autistic man, would never be able to speak or process language. He defied those expectations, attending graduate school and now publishing his debut novel.

Arsenio Hall’s new memoir features appearances from Eddie Murphy, Snoop Dogg, and Bill Clinton in a gossipy account of his rise from shy kid to television personality. The book is described as unsentimental in its approach to his career and relationships.

A new book reconsiders the life of 17th-century diarist Samuel Pepys, examining his sexual behaviour and political influence alongside his role as an invaluable chronicler of British history.

A review of the latest Marie NDiaye novel to be translated into English, described as part horror and part fable. The book is praised as an exacting portrait of domestic entrapment and psychological turmoil.

Michael Cronin reviews Colm Tóibín’s new short story collection The News from Dublin in the Irish Times, praising it as the work of a writer with complete command of his craft. The collection ranges across settings familiar to Tóibín’s readers, including Wexford, Catalonia, Argentina, and the United States.

The New York Times previews 29 notable titles due in April, including novels by Emma Straub, Ben Lerner, and TJ Klune, and nonfiction from Patrick Radden Keefe and Lena Dunham.

Tana French’s latest novel The Keeper leads US library holds lists this week, joined in high demand by new titles from Navessa Allen, Ilona Andrews, Jenny Lawson, and Arthur C. Brooks.

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