Publishers started the week by buying, selling and promoting: Folio Literary Management swallowed Greenhouse, Daphne Press snapped up a sci‑fi duology and Hachette took on a Finnish debut. Research suggested authors now keep their opening chapters TikTok‑short, while the Czech book market boomed after VAT was cut. Scholastic’s Graphix celebrated 20 years as graphic novels outpaced other sectors. On the cultural front, new prizes, indie juries and quirky reviews competed with obituaries for Erich von Däniken and historian Daniel Walker Howe.

Publishing Industry News

Folio Literary Management bought transatlantic children’s agency Greenhouse from Coolabi Group. The deal transfers Greenhouse’s staff and roster to Folio Jr., strengthening its children’s division and adding titles by authors such as Bill Doyle and Ngozi Ukazu.

BookBrunch reports that researchers found the opening chapters of bestselling novels have shrunk dramatically. Publishers believe shorter, snappier openings cater to readers raised on TikTok‑sized bursts of content.

Daphne Press acquired Megan Chee’s science‑fiction duology, *The Archaeology of Falling Worlds*, praised for its weird worldbuilding and vivid imagery. The two‑book deal will see the first instalment published in 2027.

Hachette Children’s Group secured UK rights to *Lumi and the Wolf* by Finnish author Lottie Saahko. The novel follows an autistic girl who must lead a white wolf to safety in Lapland and was described as an instant classic.

Independent publisher Firefinch appointed Nico Poilblanc as its new sales director. Poilblanc will build the start‑up’s sales strategy and brings experience from previous roles in children’s publishing.

Ethical online bookseller BookKind launched a monthly promotion highlighting curated titles with accompanying events. The campaign aims to boost discoverability and will donate a percentage of sales to literacy charities.

The Folio Society announced luxurious winter editions of *Anna Karenina* and *American Psycho*. Each volume features bespoke bindings, artwork and limited print runs for collectors.

Penguin Life promoted Amy McWalters to editorial director. She will lead the imprint’s commissioning strategy after previously serving as senior editor.

Tor UK bought two horror novels by C.J. Leede. The acquisition expands the publisher’s horror list and will introduce new readers to Leede’s dark storytelling.

DK’s new imprint RED signed *The Great Escape*, Annabelle Thorpe’s history of British holidays. The book will trace the evolution of seaside breaks, package tours and staycations.

Publishing Perspectives celebrated the 20th anniversary of Scholastic’s Graphix imprint. Editor David Saylor noted that the U.S. graphic‑novel market has grown from US$250 million in 2005 to US$1.935 billion in 2024 and said foreign sales are rising as more publishers invest in the format.

After the Czech government removed value‑added tax on books, the national book market grew 6 percent to 8.2 billion koruna. The Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association credited the tax cut and noted rising sales of audiobooks, ebooks and imported titles.

LitHub reported that U.S. publishers are finding it harder to sell queer‑themed books because of anti‑DEI policies and book bans. Agents say seven of the ten most banned books last year had LGBTQ+ themes and some retailers have become reluctant to stock them.

Former Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh launched his book *Geopolitical Relation of the Princely State Manipur with Neighbouring Regions* at the New Delhi World Book Fair. The work explores Manipur’s diplomacy, Burmese invasions and colonial ties, and panelists said the region’s past offers lessons for contemporary geopolitics.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Lou Peck and Andrew Smith argue that publishers must tailor marketing to local cultures and languages. They cite research showing 65 percent of consumers ignore content not in their native language and use examples—from mistranslated banking slogans to different tea‑making customs—to warn against literal translation and emphasise cultural fluency.

Times Higher Education profiles volunteer “scientific sleuths” who trawl research papers for manipulated images and fabricated data. Neuroscientist Mu Yang says the unpaid detectives act out of duty, while whistle‑blower Sholto David will receive US$2.63 million from a settlement with Dana‑Farber; the article calls for better recognition of their work.

Brittany K. Allen reports that Texas A&M University’s new diversity policy uses AI to audit syllabi and has led to 200 courses being cancelled or revised. The purge includes Plato’s *Symposium* for references to three genders and has sparked concerns that even Holocaust studies may be prohibited.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Carol Rumens celebrates Beddoes’s poem “Dream‑Pedlary,” noting how its whimsical opening deepens into a lyrical meditation on mortality and imagination.

The Guardian praises Joanna Kavenna’s slim novel *Seven* as a surreal odyssey rich with philosophical ideas. It notes that the book eschews conventional plot in favour of playful thought experiments.

Neuroscientist Mark Solms argues that Sigmund Freud’s theories remain relevant in the age of fMRI. Reviewer Raymond Tallis admires Solms’s credentials but remains sceptical that psychoanalysis offers the only cure for mental illness.

The British Library has acquired Ronald Blythe’s archive, including the carefully ordered notebooks and index cards he used to write *Akenfield*. Curators will catalogue the collection, which provides insight into the centenarian author’s working methods.

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband have filed a legal notice against Euracare hospital following the death of their 21‑month‑old son. They allege medical negligence and are seeking CCTV footage and monitoring data to understand what happened.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize announced an all‑indie bookseller jury for its 2026 award. Seven booksellers from across Canada will judge submissions, and organisers say the move honours the frontline champions of Canadian literature.

Books Ireland reports that novelist Eimear McBride, alongside Susannah Dickey, Molly Hennigan and poet Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh, will judge the 2026 Cúirt New Writing Prize. Submissions are open until 31 January with categories for poetry, Irish‑language poetry, short fiction and essay.

Faber will publish a television tie‑in edition of William Golding’s *Lord of the Flies* to accompany the BBC’s adaptation. The edition features a cover image from the forthcoming series and aims to attract new readers.

A Bookseller media roundup notes that reviews of Julian Barnes’s latest novel dominate newspapers, while other highlighted titles include works about museums and modern Britain.

LitHub’s daily digest points readers to a mix of news and essays, from upcoming film adaptations of Jack London’s *The Call of the Wild* to telemarketing scams, Christian rock histories and Random House’s unusual marketing for *In Cold Blood*.

On the First Draft podcast, novelist Benjamin Wood discusses his new novel *Seascraper* and describes creativity as tapping into a collective unconscious. He recalls that Paul McCartney dreamt the melody for “Yesterday,” suggesting great ideas often arrive unbidden.

Sean Mortimer recounts how seeing *Back to the Future* inspired his teenage passion for skateboarding and misfit subcultures. His essay explores how embracing fringe hobbies can shape identity and forge unlikely friendships.

Digital‑first imprint Bookouture will administer the Mo Siewcharran Prize, now focusing on psychological thrillers and romance by writers from minority backgrounds. The prize aims to uncover fresh voices and is open for entries.

Inclusive Books for Children announced its 2026 award shortlists, honouring inclusive and diverse children’s books across multiple categories. The organisation highlights titles that challenge stereotypes and promote representation.

HarperCollins is celebrating the 100th birthday of *Paddington Bear* creator Michael Bond with special editions, events and merchandise. The publisher hopes the centenary campaign will introduce the beloved bear to a new generation.

A pristine 1938 copy of *Action Comics #1*, the first appearance of Superman, sold privately for US$15 million. The sale sets a new record for comic‑book collectibles and underscores demand for Golden Age classics.

Swiss author Erich von Däniken, whose 1968 bestseller *Chariots of the Gods?* popularised the “ancient aliens” hypothesis, has died aged 90. His books sold millions but were dismissed by scientists; fans credit him with fuelling pop‑culture interest in UFOs.

Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Daniel Walker Howe, author of *What Hath God Wrought*, has died at 88. Howe’s work reshaped interpretations of early‑19th‑century America by emphasising intellectual and religious currents.

The New York Times previews a memoir by a socialite whose lavish marriage collapsed. The book promises to reveal how a seemingly perfect union unravelled behind closed doors.

A quirky nonfiction title chronicles an author’s attempt to construct a medieval siege engine. The project blends engineering history with modern DIY enthusiasm, celebrating the joys of ambitious hobbyists.

In a new analysis of Middle Eastern conflicts, an author argues that external interventions and regional rivalries have fuelled the region’s instability. The book seeks to unravel the complex causes of today’s turmoil.

A comic novel follows a woman whose countless grievances are upstaged when a mischievous dog possesses her nephew. The story mixes family drama with supernatural hijinks to deliver both satire and slapstick.

