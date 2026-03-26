Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

The Women’s Prize for Nonfiction shortlist has arrived. HarperCollins reshuffles its US trade deck as its new CEO makes her first structural move, while Workman Running Press celebrates a banner year. Australia’s publishers squared off against the government over AI copyright exceptions, insisting foreign players are pillaging content unpaid. War-driven freight costs squeeze the global supply chain from both ends. Pulitzer-winning narrative journalist Tracy Kidder passed away at 80. He received the Pulitzer Prize for his The Soul of a New Machine (1981), about the creation of a new computer at Data General Corporation.

Publishing Industry News

In her first major move since being named CEO of HarperCollins U.S. trade, Liate Stehlik has restructured the sales team into separate divisional sales and channel sales groups, aimed at distinguishing internal partnership from customer-facing execution. The reorganisation reflects a broader push to sharpen how the publisher manages its retail and wholesale relationships. No imprints are closing as a result of the changes.

The Hachette Book Group division formed in late 2024 scored significant commercial success last year with mini-kits, sticker books, and illustrated titles. Under the direction of Kristin Kiser, the combined group now comprises six publishers, thirteen imprints, and publishes more than five hundred titles annually. The strong performance demonstrates continued consumer appetite for gift-oriented and illustrated publishing.

The digital comics platform has appointed Henrik Rydberg to the helm and acquired AI manga publishing startup Inkr following a fresh capital injection of thirteen million dollars. The company is positioning itself to expand its digital comics infrastructure across both English-language and Japanese markets. The move signals continued investment consolidation in the digital comics space.

The Australian Publishers Association and Australian Society of Authors have come out strongly against any expansion of copyright exceptions that would benefit AI companies, arguing that Australian creative content is already being exploited without fair compensation. The government minister’s comment that local material is being taken by foreign operators without payment signals a politically charged debate is heating up around AI and copyright in Australia.

The Australian Government has opened public consultation to inform the development of its next National Cultural Policy, three years on from its previous framework. The consultation represents a significant opportunity for the publishing sector to advocate for support, with the books industry expected to make submissions covering funding, diversity, and the impact of digital disruption including AI. Responses will help shape government priorities for arts and culture.

Text Publishing has acquired a memoir by Magda Szubanski, the beloved Australian comedian and author of the bestselling Reckoning. No further details on title or publication timeline were immediately available, though the acquisition is expected to generate significant commercial interest given Szubanski’s high profile and the prior success of her first memoir.

Hachette Group’s Australian arm has acquired the rights to The Everywhere Train. The headline-level acquisition reflects ongoing activity in the Australian book market, with local publishers continuing to compete vigorously for titles. Further details on the author and publication date were not available from the headline-level announcement.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is creating significant disruption to the global publishing supply chain, driving up the cost of sea and air freight and introducing uncertainty around regional book fairs. Publishers are feeling pressure from both rising input costs and delays to production and distribution. The situation echoes concerns raised across the industry about supply chain fragility in an era of geopolitical instability.

Two of Ireland’s leading independent children’s and young adult publishers, Little Island and The O’Brien Press, have announced a sales partnership covering Ireland. Both publishers describe themselves as mission-driven and emphasise that the collaboration is designed to strengthen the reach of Irish-published books for younger readers rather than reduce competition between them.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

A new post on The Scholarly Kitchen examines the growing practice of hiring senior librarians into Library Relations roles within publishing organisations, asking what both sides hope to gain from such appointments. The piece questions whether publishers are genuinely committed to embedding library expertise into their decision-making or simply seeking to smooth over access and pricing tensions. It is the first in a series of posts on the topic.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The 2026 Women’s Prize for Nonfiction shortlist has been announced, featuring a roster described by judges as exceptional, with Arundhati Roy and Lyse Doucet among the standout names. The prize continues to generate significant attention for narrative nonfiction by women, and the shortlist reflects a diverse range of geopolitical and personal subjects. A winner will be named in the coming weeks.

Selina Brown, the founder of a major Black British book festival, has been named as the inaugural recipient of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, the National Reading Hero award. The recognition places a spotlight on community-led efforts to expand readership and champion underrepresented voices in British literary culture. A Local Reading Hero award also went to Liz Waterland for her work in Lincolnshire.

A poem responding to the relentlessness of the news cycle, with a focus on Gaza, has been awarded first prize in the National Poetry Competition. The win reflects a broader moment in which poetry is serving as a prominent vehicle for public grief and political witness. The competition is one of the most prestigious open poetry prizes in the UK.

Tracy Kidder, a Pulitzer Prize-winning narrative journalist and author of deeply reported books that brought ordinary lives and institutions into sharp literary focus, has died at the age of eighty. His breakthrough work, The Soul of a New Machine, won both the Pulitzer and the National Book Award in 1982, and he continued to publish acclaimed works of nonfiction for decades. He was widely regarded as a foundational figure in the tradition of literary nonfiction.

A new history by Trevor Jackson argues that the economic system which transformed global living standards is fundamentally dependent on endless growth that cannot be sustained indefinitely. Reviewer Jennifer Szalai describes the book, The Insatiable Machine, as a sweeping interrogation of capitalism’s internal contradictions. It arrives at a moment of intense public debate about economic systems and environmental limits.

Veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward will publish Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir on September 29, adding another major title to an already crowded nonfiction publishing year. This week’s Book Pulse also notes that The Guardian’s Saturday magazine will publish a landmark list of the 100 best novels of all time in May, that Layne Fargo’s The Favorites will be adapted for film, and that a stage adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting will premiere in London’s West End this summer.

Adele Bertei, whose new memoir No New York covers her years at the centre of the No Wave scene in downtown Manhattan, speaks about the women who shaped that cultural moment and the need for male solidarity in the current political climate. The book is described as an electrifying account of a demi-monde era in which Bertei moved among artists, musicians and cultural provocateurs. It is both a personal history and a broader argument about creative communities and gender.

Luke Kennard’s new novel Black Bag is reviewed as a sharp and funny campus comedy well suited to the current anxious moment. The book deploys the conventions of the academic satire to address broader themes about institutions, language and collapse. Kennard, primarily known as a poet, continues to demonstrate his range as a fiction writer with a voice reviewers describe as distinctly his own.

The debut novel from Rosaleen McDonagh, the award-winning playwright and disability and Traveller rights activist, is reviewed as a significant arrival in Irish literary fiction. Contentious Spaces draws on McDonagh’s own life experience and advocacy, bringing a perspective to the novel form that is seen as rare and necessary. The reviewer regards it as the beginning of a major fiction career.

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