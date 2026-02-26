Daily Book News

In a busy day for publishing, publishers announced new religious and poetry lists, a career‑change guide, and a flurry of book deals while streaming giant Spotify rolled out audiobook charts. Longlists for the International Booker and NZ Booklovers awards dropped, an Aboriginal poet scooped a major prize and reviews ranged from a crypto satire to a harrowing memoir.

Publishing Industry News

Simon & Schuster announced the first nine titles for its new religion list, with releases running from September into 2027. Authors moved to the general market for greater flexibility, with highlights including marriage guide *Overcoming Infidelity*, a devotional by Savannah Locke and a six‑book contract with Barna Group president David Kinnaman.

A year after Diamond’s collapse, attendees at ComicsPRO 2026 celebrated record sales of $2.2 billion and a raft of new partnerships. Lunar Distribution will handle manga from Yen Press and Viz while Penguin Random House expands its distribution, and keynotes from creators such as Robert Kirkman underscored an industry bouncing back with new titles and optimism.

At the American Booksellers Association’s Winter Institute, CEO Allison Hill rallied attendees with “we’re all in this together” despite a blizzard delaying travel. Highlights included New York Times puzzle events, an editors’ buzz lunch and actor LeVar Burton unveiling his memoir *Take My Word for It*, reinforcing the camaraderie of independent booksellers.

Italian publisher Feltrinelli will open its first overseas bookstore in Montevideo as part of a strategic push into Latin America and Spain. CEO Alessandra Carra said the expansion aims to strengthen the company’s editorial identity and relationships in new markets, drawing on partnerships with Anagrama and La Central.

HarperCollins India announced it will publish *Open to Work* by LinkedIn executives Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman. Using LinkedIn data, the book advises workers how to thrive alongside artificial intelligence by automating routine tasks, honing uniquely human skills and staying adaptable.

Australian independent publisher Upswell bought world rights to Scott‑Patrick Mitchell’s collection *Incantations to a Drowned Canyon*. The poems, arising from a project exploring Perth’s coastline and homelessness, will publish in February 2027; publisher Terri‑ann White praised the work’s urgency and reiterated the need for poets to be paid living wages.

The Wellcome Collection’s Non‑Fiction Awards return for a second year to recognise science‑themed writing. Author Kerry Hudson, journalist Micha Frazer‑Carroll and literary agent Eli Keren will judge the prizes, which aim to spotlight bold, accessible medical storytelling.

Hodder & Stoughton struck a four‑book deal with bestselling author Liz Tomforde for a new series following the athletic Wilder family along the US West Coast. The acquisition signals continued demand for sports‑themed romances.

Picture‑book powerhouse Julia Donaldson and illustrator Jim Field will publish *Winifred Duck* with Alison Green Books in 2027. Inspired by a 1992 container spill of bath toys, the tale of hope and courage promises to appeal to children and environmentalists alike.

Canadian historian Timothy Brook was named chair of the 2026 Cundill History Prize, overseeing selection for the US$75,000 award that honours outstanding history writing.

Headline bought rights to Tim Coulson’s book *Predators*, which aims to instil wonder for creatures that shape life on Earth by exploring the biology and behaviour of apex hunters.

After an 11‑publisher bidding war, Century secured actor Kyle MacLachlan’s memoir *Fictional Selves*. The book will chronicle his career across stage and screen.

Barrington Stoke has acquired Liz Flanagan’s next book, described as a poignant story of creativity, emotion and nature. Details remain under wraps, but the deal underscores the publisher’s continued investment in emotionally resonant fiction.

A survey of 67 Australian booksellers found that 69 percent recorded Christmas 2025 sales on par with the previous year. Despite fears of a “cost‑of‑living Christmas,” the market stayed steady, reflecting cautious consumer spending.

Self‑Publishing & Independent Publishing News

Book discovery platform Narrative Muse, which uses generative AI to connect readers with under‑represented voices, was recognised by UNESCO’s International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence. The accolade signals growing interest in tech‑driven tools that empower independent authors and diverse stories.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

In a Scholarly Kitchen post, Jessica Havlin and colleagues note that marginalised employees often shoulder diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility work. They argue that pausing or resigning from these volunteer roles can be a radical act of self‑preservation and call on allies and publishers to take responsibility rather than relying solely on marginalised staff.

Audiobook News

Good e‑Reader reports that Spotify introduced weekly audiobook charts, ranking overall and genre‑specific titles in the US and UK. Director Duncan Bruce said easier discovery boosts listening, and both free and premium subscribers can browse the lists, which include fiction, non‑fiction and children’s categories.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The 13‑book longlist for the 2026 International Booker Prize spans 11 languages and includes works by Judith Schalansky, Park Sang‑young, Wen Zhen and others. Chair Natasha Brown praised the selection as fresh and innovative; the £50,000 prize equally rewards authors and translators.

The 2026 NZ Booklovers Awards revealed shortlists across adult fiction, lifestyle, illustrated nonfiction, junior fiction and YA categories. The prizes honour books by New Zealand authors, with winners to be announced on 19 March.

Organisers of the alternative Constellations: Not Writers’ Week in Adelaide unveiled a program of more than 50 events featuring over 100 authors. Highlights include panels on press freedom, cultural boycotts and Indigenous rights, reflecting the festival’s mission to create space for voices excluded from the main Writers’ Week.

Historian Matthew Pinsker’s *Boss Lincoln* recasts the US president as a master of party politics rather than a saintly emancipator. The Guardian notes that Pinsker argues Lincoln’s deal‑making and partisan tactics offer lessons for today’s democracies.

The Guardian praises Tibor Fischer’s novel about a wise‑cracking crypto enthusiast in Dubai who dreams of easy money. Packed with one‑liners and brash energy, the book skewers the absurdities of cryptocurrency culture while inviting readers to laugh at its get‑rich‑quick schemes.

Veteran Las Vegas sportsbook director Art Manteris’s memoir *The Bookie* recounts colourful tales of gangsters, gamblers and the famous prop bet on William “Refrigerator” Perry in the 1986 Super Bowl. The Guardian notes that his insider account celebrates the glory days of Vegas but cautions against America’s rapid embrace of sports betting.

Stefan Merrill Block’s memoir *Homeschooled* depicts his mother’s descent into mental illness and his isolated childhood education. The Guardian calls the book a harrowing child’s‑eye portrait of domestic captivity that channels the tension of Stephen King’s *Misery* while celebrating creative resilience.

The Guardian reports that Aboriginal poet Evelyn Araluen won the A$100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature and the A$25,000 Indigenous writing prize for her collection *The Rot*. Judges praised the work as politically bold and emotionally piercing, with other category winners announced across fiction, non‑fiction and drama.

On NPR’s *Fresh Air*, critic Maureen Corrigan calls Allegra Goodman’s novel *This Is Not About Us* a multi‑generational family epic so engrossing that readers may want to start again as soon as they finish. Corrigan praises Goodman’s ability to make the everyday lives of a Jewish family feel universal and profound.

