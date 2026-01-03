DAILY SUMMARY:

The first weekend of 2026 finds publishing at a crossroads: AI is quietly replacing human translators, book fairs and festivals are opening their doors, and retailers are busy flogging colourful new devices. I’m including stories below from 29th Dec to today, 3rd Jan..

Publishing Industry News

Harlequin, the romance imprint of HarperCollins, laid off its in‑house French translators and is now using Fluent Planet’s AI tools to translate its English‑language romances for the French market, signalling a wider shift toward machine translation across the publishing industry. The move follows similar experiments by other publishers and could accelerate the pace of international rights deals..

Qatar’s Ministry of Culture opened registration for the 35th Doha International Book Fair, which will run 14–23 May 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Organisers highlighted record numbers at the 2025 fair—522 publishers from 43 countries and 166,000 titles—and said the 2026 edition will embrace digital registration, rights negotiations and the theme “From Engraving to Writing”.

Publishing Perspectives’ year‑end roundup notes that audio reached maturity in 2025, while AI moved from hype to practical applications. The article highlights emerging issues—intellectual‑property battles, translation rights and the importance of live events—that will shape industry strategy in 2026.

A Bookseller panel predicts that the UK’s National Year of Reading, the mainstreaming of AI and the continued boom in audio will dominate the trade in 2026, while romantasy, escapism and book‑to‑film adaptations will excite readers. The panel urges publishers to balance innovation with caution as they navigate shifting consumer tastes.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

India’s PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival (PVLF) announced OM Book Shop as its official 2026 bookstore partner, promising curated selections for children, young adults and seasoned readers. Festival organisers said the partnership will foster conversation and deliver bespoke reading experiences at the January event.

PVLF partnered with Niyogi Books and wellness platform Solhapp to gift every festival attendee a mental‑health journal encouraging mindfulness and self‑expression. Organisers said the initiative underscores the idea that stories live beyond books and aims to make the event a haven for introspection.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Barnes & Noble Education finally filed its delayed fiscal‑2025 10‑K, reporting that revenue rose 2.7 % to $1.61 billion and net losses narrowed to $52.1 million. The collegiate bookstore operator said it expects double‑digit sales growth in fiscal 2026 thanks to textbook price increases and the recovery of its wholesale business.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Novelist Elizabeth McCracken urges would‑be writers to ditch generic openings (“It was June, and the sun was out”) and embrace idiosyncratic, disorienting first lines. She argues that the duty of fiction is to surprise and defy convention, not to offer cosy familiarity.

Guardian columnist Urooj Ashfaq defends fan fiction as democratic and reparative, noting that readers reinvent their favourite stories to fix unsatisfying canon and give side characters a voice. She argues that snobbish dismissals ignore the creativity and community behind this messy, derivative but deeply loved form.

The Washington Post highlights its most anticipated titles of 2026, including George Saunders’s novel “Vigil,” Tayari Jones’s “Irenie,” Karan Mahajan’s “Swimming to Rafts,” a posthumous Michael Crichton adventure co‑authored by James Patterson, and new works by Ann Patchett and Julia Quinn. The list predicts a banner year for fiction fans.

Reviewer Rebecca Wait raves about Grace Murray’s debut, which follows Charlotte, an art student in New York who lies about her father’s death and becomes entangled with a sculptor. The novel is praised for its witty, precise prose and its clever skewering of art‑school pretension.

Amazon kicked off 2026 by discounting its 7‑inch Colorsoft e‑readers, including a Kids Edition with a rugged case and colour‑enhanced Kaleido 3 display. The sale highlights growing interest in colour E Ink devices but also notes the absence of quick charging and waterproofing on these models.

Good e‑Reader’s editorial team picks January’s must‑listen audiobooks, from T.M. Logan’s thriller “Departure(s)” to Sara Wright’s “Vigil,” encouraging readers to curl up with fresh stories while the weather stays cold. The list spans genres, promising something to warm every listener’s winter.

Pocketbook is tipped to refresh its Era 2, InkPad 5 and InkPad Color 4 e‑readers and expand its UK digital bookstore with OverDrive’s Libby integration. The company is also partnering with designers to release special‑edition covers and may offer more devices with 8‑inch screens.

TCL’s Nxtpaper Pro A1 is an 11.5‑inch E Ink hybrid tablet boasting a bright NXTPAPER Pure display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and an AI‑powered stylus that recognises handwriting and formulas. It targets readers who want colour and productivity features without sacrificing eye comfort.

A New York Times feature recommends richly atmospheric historical novels that immerse readers in long‑ago worlds. The roundup celebrates storytellers who make past eras feel tangible, from lush romances to sweeping epics.

A graphic novel draws on Martha Jane Cannary’s letters to both celebrate and demystify the colourful frontier icon, correcting some of her taller tales. By letting Calamity Jane speak for herself, the book offers a fresh portrait of a legend.

Lola Lafon’s memoir “When You Listen to This Song,” now available in English, recounts her night alone in the Anne Frank House and uses the experience to meditate on identity, loss and memory. It blends reportage with ghost story, conjuring spectral echoes of history.

Nielsen BookScan data show that Mel and Sawyer Robbins’s self‑help manifesto “The Let Them Theory” sold 38,885 copies in 2025, making it Ireland’s top seller. The thriller “The Housemaid” came second, while Claire Keegan’s novel “Small Things Like These” was the highest‑ranked home‑grown title.

Columnist Rick O’Shea argues that 2026 looks exciting for readers, spotlighting George Saunders’s long‑awaited novel “Vigil,” in which an oil tycoon is visited by the living and the dead during his final night. He also teases forthcoming titles by Maggie O’Farrell and Sebastian Barry, predicting a bumper year.

The Bookseller notes that Charlie Mackesy’s “Always Remember” ended 2025 at number one in the UK charts, capping a strong year for the author and leaving other titles scrambling for runner‑up slots. The article also comments on confusion about year‑end charts and the enduring popularity of sentimental illustrated books.

Best‑selling author Richard Osman, Pan Macmillan chief executive Joanna Prior and Business Book Awards founder Lucy McCarraher were recognised in the 2026 New Year Honours list for services to literature and publishing. The Bookseller notes that Osman’s murder mysteries helped reignite cosy‑crime sales while Prior is celebrated for championing diverse voices.

Novelist Sara Banerji, who died aged 93, wrote ten books that blend realistic domestic detail with myth and magic, often featuring fatherless children who experience the surreal as if it were everyday. Her debut “Cobweb Walking” introduced a child who learns to walk on cobwebs; later works like “Shining Agnes” and “Absolute Hush” cemented her reputation for baroque storytelling.

Good e‑Reader previewed the Bigme HiBreak S, a 5.84‑inch E Ink smartphone running Android 14 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The device boasts dual cameras, advanced ghosting elimination and a long‑lasting battery, promising a dedicated reading phone for on‑the‑go bibliophiles.

Kaite’s new Memopad Plus tablets use microcapsule screens that never need charging and deliver improved contrast thanks to redesigned pen tips. An accompanying app lets users digitise scribbles and export them for editing and sharing, promising an eco‑friendly alternative to paper notepads.

The New Yorker announced that its entire archive, spanning nearly a century and more than 100,000 articles, is now digitised and available online. Subscribers can browse every issue from 1925 onward, making the magazine’s rich literary history more accessible than ever.

