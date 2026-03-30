Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

Publishing’s AI headache dominated the weekend, with the Shy Girl controversy prompting an industry-wide reckoning while the Supreme Court handed publishers a potential new weapon against AI companies’ wholesale use of books. The National Book Critics Circle crowned Han Kang and Arundhati Roy, confirming literary merit still has vulue. On the deals front, Algonquin acquired bilingual rights to a Sor Juana novel and Harper secured a posthumous memoir from filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich. With Bologna approaching, all eyes are turning east — to European rights markets and China’s booming science-and-nature children’s sector.

Publishing Industry News

Libraries across Southeast Asia are reshaping national development strategy, with dramatic infrastructure transformations underway in Cambodia and Thailand that publishers worldwide should watch closely. The piece argues that the scale and ambition of the changes represent a significant emerging market opportunity that Western publishers are currently ill-positioned to serve.

Malaysia has launched KOTA BACA 2026, a major national reading initiative that will transform Kuala Lumpur’s Dataran Merdeka into a book-access ecosystem uniting government, publishers and citizens. The programme aims to democratise book access and positions Malaysia as a regional leader in public reading promotion.

In the week following Hachette’s cancellation of horror novel Shy Girl amid AI authorship allegations, the publishing industry continues to grapple with the ethical and material questions raised by the incident. Publishers Weekly reports that the industry is struggling to openly address the issue, with few clear policies in place and significant legal and reputational risks on all sides.

This week’s deals include Algonquin securing bilingual rights to Caro De Robertis’s novel about Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, and HarperCollins taking a memoir from the late filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich. Publishers Weekly’s weekly round-up also covers further acquisitions across fiction and non-fiction.

The Supreme Court’s verdict in a copyright case brought by Sony and other music labels against Cox Communications hinged on whether the company intended for its service to be used for copyright infringement. Publishers Weekly reports that publishers may now ask the same question of AI companies and their large language models — potentially opening a significant new legal avenue in the ongoing copyright battles.

This year’s Bologna Children’s Book Fair addresses the global decline in reading among young people and the evolving role of AI in publishing, while showcasing rising talent and recognising industry leaders. The fair is being positioned as a key forum for publishers grappling with both the cultural and commercial challenges of reaching the next generation of readers.

This week’s Library Journal Book Pulse covers the NBCC awards alongside additional industry developments: arts publisher Callaway Arts & Entertainment has filed for bankruptcy, and a judge denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the Department of Defense Education Activity over school book removals. Stephen Colbert is also co-writing a Lord of the Rings film adaptation, and the Guardian’s Saturday magazine will publish a landmark list of the 100 best novels of all time in May.

Inspired by Berlinale’s Inspired by Books initiative, a new book-to-screen project at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival aims to create a dedicated market for film and TV rights to books from Central and Eastern Europe. The initiative represents a significant new channel for rights deals in a region whose literary output has historically been underrepresented in international adaptation pipelines.

Publishing Perspectives rounds up the spring rights landscape as the book fair season gets underway, with Bologna and other fairs generating active deal-making activity. The piece highlights the volume and variety of international rights transactions in progress as publishers and agents converge on the spring fairs.

China’s children’s book market is showing a significant swing toward science and nature titles, with the genre holding a growing share of the sector. Phoenix Publishing’s president told Publishing Perspectives the group is heading to Bologna to acquire rights that support ecological education aligned with China’s environmental policy goals — a trend signal for foreign publishers seeking new markets.

French book trade magazine Livres Hebdo has acquired a three-year licence for NetGalley France, integrating the digital review-copy platform with the Electre database and serving over 80 publishers and 18,000 prescribers. The deal signals a push to modernise France’s book publicity infrastructure and bring it in line with digital review processes now standard in English-language markets.

Romania’s Cultural Institute has opened its 2026 funding round for foreign publishers via three grant programmes — TPS, Publishing Romania, and Romanian Books for Children — with applications accepted from 30 March to 14 April. The grants support international publishers bringing Romanian literature to new markets, making this a timely opportunity for publishers interested in Eastern European titles.

The cookbook Authentic Italian by Vincenzo and Suzanne Prosperi debuted at number five on the Australian bestseller chart this week, marking the highest new entry in the current chart period and a strong performance for a food title entering a competitive market.

As the global debate over AI and copyright intensifies, Frontlist examines whether authors and creators are being systematically disadvantaged in the new landscape, with particular focus on the cases and points of law raised by recent legal actions. The piece highlights the unresolved questions around disclosure, licensing, fair use, and the copyright status of AI-generated material that are now central to every writer’s professional environment.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

Publishing advisor Jane Friedman has published a comprehensive FAQ on AI law for indie authors, covering disclosure requirements, licensing rights, fair use claims, and whether AI-generated material can be copyrighted — a highly practical resource for self-published writers navigating an uncertain legal environment. A separate $3 million court ruling against Meta in a social media case also highlights the growing legal risks around platform dependency for authors who rely on social channels to build their readership.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

The second annual Society for Scholarly Publishing Compensation and Benefits Benchmarking Study has been released, offering data on salaries, benefits, and working conditions across the scholarly publishing sector. The study provides a useful reference point for professionals at all levels of academic publishing, including those considering entry into or advancement within the field.

Audiobook News

British Airways has partnered with Audible for in-flight audiobook access, but the more significant story is audio expanding far beyond premium streaming apps — from airline cabins and connected cars to six-cent daily subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa. The New Publishing Standard argues that publishers focused solely on Audible and Spotify are missing a rapidly diversifying global audio market that could represent their next major growth opportunity.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The New York Times reviews Ben Lerner’s Transcription, a novel exploring a famous father, a loyal protégé and a distant son bound by devotion and separated by miscommunication. Reviewer Alexandra Jacobs describes it as a slim but ambitious work with much to say about technology, inheritance, and the limits of language.

Snowflake author Louise Nealon speaks candidly to the Irish Times about a culture of misogyny in the literary world, her approach to therapy, and the challenges of following a critically acclaimed debut novel. The interview touches on the pressures facing emerging writers and the uneven treatment of women in the publishing ecosystem.

Author Caro Claire Burke writes a Guardian essay examining the tradwife phenomenon through the lens of her fiction, exploring its cultural and ideological dimensions. The piece places the trend in a broader literary and social context relevant to writers of domestic fiction and women’s literary fiction.

The New York Times reviews The Keeper, the final novel in Tana French’s Cal Hooper trilogy, which returns readers to an insular village in rural western Ireland. Reviewer Sarah Lyall describes the book as a powerful conclusion to the series, with secrets that are dark and jagged in the finest French tradition.

The US-born crime writer discusses The Keeper and how her position as a long-term Irish resident who was not born there gives her a unique vantage point for dissecting Irish culture in fiction. The interview is a detailed exploration of the outsider perspective as a literary tool, with broader implications for writers working across cultural boundaries.

The New York Times profiles Gertrude Chandler Warner in its Overlooked No More series, recognising the creator of the long-running children’s mystery series whose four orphan protagonists living in a boxcar inspired sequels, spinoffs and animated films. Warner went largely uncelebrated in her lifetime despite her books becoming a cornerstone of children’s publishing.

The Guardian interviews Woody Brown, a non-speaking autistic novelist, about his remarkable journey to publication. The piece is both a personal story of determination and a broader commentary on access and representation in the publishing industry for writers with disabilities.

South Korean Nobel laureate Han Kang and Indian novelist Arundhati Roy were among the recipients of the 2026 National Book Critics Circle Awards, presented at a ceremony in Manhattan on 26 March. Other winners include Nicholas Boggs for Baldwin and Karen Hao for Empire of AI.

New York Times critic Alida Becker selects the best new historical fiction of March, describing the month’s standout titles as dazzling and immersive. The column offers a useful snapshot of what is performing strongly in one of commercial fiction’s most reliably popular genres.

Coleman Barks, the poet and translator who introduced Rumi to millions of Western readers despite not speaking Persian, has died at 88. His interpretations of the 13th-century mystic’s work made Rumi a publishing phenomenon and a New Age icon — a testament to what freely reimagined translation can achieve for a poet’s reach.

Irish journalist and critic Fintan O’Toole and Sam McBride have been named winners of the Christopher Ewart-Biggs Literary Prize, which honours works that promote peace and reconciliation in Ireland. The award reflects the continuing vitality of Irish literary non-fiction and the role of the form in addressing complex political histories.

The Irish Independent reviews Gillian McAllister’s thriller Caller Unknown, a fast-paced kidnapping narrative set in Texas that rewards readers willing to accept its more implausible moments for the sake of a genuinely satisfying twist ending.

The Guardian reviews No New York, Adele Bertei’s memoir of New York’s No Wave music scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, calling it a vivid, vibrant and musically rich account of a formative cultural moment in which music, art and writing were inseparable.

The Guardian’s late March children’s books roundup highlights the best new picture books and novels across a range of ages and genres, offering a useful guide to the current state of the children’s and YA market.

The An Post Irish Book Awards has marked its 20th anniversary by releasing a curated list of 60 books drawn from past category winners across fiction, non-fiction and children’s literature. The list offers a snapshot of two decades of Irish publishing and reflects the breadth of the country’s literary output since the awards were established.

Stephen King has confirmed that the next instalment in his legendary Dark Tower series will be published in October 2026, with the author saying he wanted to return to Mid-World. The announcement is expected to generate significant pre-publication demand across King’s global readership.

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