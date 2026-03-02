Daily Book News
A summary of the world's most significant English-language book news, book deals and publishing industry updates for March 2, 2026
DAILY SUMMARY:
A busy weekend for publishing sees Hodder launch its new Midnight romance list while Pearson’s mixed results tell the age-old tale of rising revenues and falling profits. Profile Books founder Andrew Franklin announces his retirement just as Elliott Investment advances IPO plans for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones. In sadder news, sci-fi titan Dan Simmons dies at 77. Meanwhile, the mass market paperback shuffles off to join the dodo, and Amazon kills its Book Club, presumably hoping nobody notices amid the Goodreads migration.
Publishing Industry News
Book Deals: Week of March 2, 2026
Publishers Weekly reports this week’s book deals, including Little, Brown landing Chad Harbach’s follow-up to The Art of Fielding, and Real Housewives star Heather Gay making her literary debut.
Sarah Barley Books Launches with Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
The first two releases from Sarah Barley Books have launched in recent weeks, and both have hit bestseller lists, signalling an auspicious start for the new imprint announced last year.
This Week’s Bestsellers: March 2, 2026
The Astral Library and Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter, both new to the hardcover fiction list, lean into cosy vibes, while YA author Rachel Griffin delivers her own dose of magic with The Sun and the Starmaker.
Feltrinelli Plants Its Flag in Montevideo
Italian publisher Feltrinelli has expanded into Latin America, opening in Montevideo as part of its slow but steady international expansion strategy.
Hodder & Stoughton Launches New Romance List
Hodder & Stoughton has unveiled a new romance list called Midnight, which will form part of Hodder Fiction, offering intimate, sensual, cosy, and alluring stories for every reader.
Pearson Sales Grow by 4% with ‘Significant Progress’ Embedding AI
Pearson’s full year results show turnover rose 4% to GBP 3,577m, though profits fell to GBP 507m from GBP 541m in 2024. The company reported significant progress embedding AI across its platform.
Pearson Appoints Simon Robson as Chief Financial Officer
Alongside its annual results, Pearson has appointed Simon Robson as its new chief financial officer.
Puffin Makes Series of Promotions and Changes to Editorial Team
Puffin has announced promotions including Anthea Townsend and Kelly Hurst, as Felicity Alexander joins the editorial team.
Andrew Franklin to Retire as Profile Books Marks 30th Anniversary
Andrew Franklin, founder of Profile Books, is set to retire as the independent publisher celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Indies ‘Disheartened’ as World Book Day Title Out of Stock While Amazon Sells Book Without Tokens
Independent booksellers have expressed frustration after a World Book Day title went out of stock for them while Amazon continued selling the book without the usual World Book Day tokens.
Andrea McLean Gets Shameless at DK RED
TV presenter Andrea McLean has signed a book deal with DK RED in which she confesses the failures that once filled her with shame and the lessons they taught her about finding resilience.
Auction Sees Transworld Sign ‘Transformative’ Health Title
Transworld has acquired Healthy Shouldn’t Be This Hard by Sarah Ann Macklin at auction, a title described as showing how our performance-obsessed wellness culture has affected everyday health.
PanMac Signs Story of 1980s Royal Romance
Pan Macmillan has signed The Showgirl and the Prince by Ruthie Henshall, telling how a chorus girl from Bromley navigated a hidden relationship with Prince Edward.
New MeetCute Storyteller Prize Offers Winner Literary Representation
The MeetCute Romance Book Festival and Kate Nash Literary Agency are launching a new competition for writers of romance fiction, with the winner receiving literary representation.
Bookbanks to Open Three New Locations in UK Food Banks
The Bookbanks charity is expanding, opening three new locations within UK food banks to provide free books to communities in need.
Rooney and Ni Mhaoleoin Lead 2026 Dublin Literary Award Longlist
Dublin City Council has announced the 20 novels longlisted for the 2026 Dublin Literary Award, with Sally Rooney and Niamh Ni Mhaoleoin among the nominees in the 31st year of the international prize.
Shortlist Announced for the European Union Prize for Literature
Publishing Perspectives reports that the shortlist for the European Union Prize for Literature has been announced, celebrating works that bring remarkable writing to readers across borders.
Rights Roundup: London Book Fair on the Horizon
Ahead of the London Book Fair, this month’s rights roundup from Publishing Perspectives features two fascinating novels, a children’s book, and an invitation to share pre-fair deals.
Elliott Advances IPO Plans for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones
Elliott Investment Management is advancing its IPO plans for the Barnes & Noble and Waterstones bookstore chains, according to a report from The New Publishing Standard.
Big Book Deals for Three Irish Writers
The Irish Times reports that three Irish writers have landed major book deals, marking a strong period for Irish authors in the international publishing market.
Amazon Book Club Is Shutting Down in March
Amazon has announced that the Amazon Book Club will be discontinued on 1 March 2026, with all user data to be deleted. Amazon is directing users to switch to Goodreads.
Books+Publishing: Lette’s The Sisterhood Rules Enters the Charts
In Australian publishing news, Kathy Lette’s The Sisterhood Rules has entered the Australian charts, as reported by Books+Publishing.
Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News
News Summary: Americans Listen to Podcasts More Than Talk Radio; Mass Market Paperback Phased Out
Self-Publishing Advice’s weekly news roundup covers the phasing out of the mass market paperback format and the milestone of podcast listenership overtaking traditional talk radio in the US.
Japan’s Manga Market Contracts as Print Collapse Outpaces Digital Gains
Japan’s manga market has contracted as falling print sales have outpaced gains from digital editions, presenting challenges for manga publishers globally.
From Screen to Shelf: What Kedoo’s Digital-First Model Means for Children’s Publishing
The New Publishing Standard examines the implications of Kedoo’s digital-first content model for children’s publishing and the opportunities it may create.
Academic & Scholarly Publishing
Guest Post: Shaping a Sustainable Future for Academic Publishing
The Scholarly Kitchen publishes a guest post examining the journey toward sustainability in academic publishing and the progress made so far.
Audiobook News
Bolinda Casts Actors Zach Barack and Jordan Renzo for Ness’s New Trilogy
Audiobook publisher Bolinda has cast actors Zach Barack and Jordan Renzo to narrate the audiobook for Piper at the Gates of Dusk, the first title in Patrick Ness’s new trilogy.
Podcasts Overtake Radio: What This Seismic Shift Means for Publishers
The New Publishing Standard analyses the implications for publishers as podcast listenership overtakes traditional radio, a shift with potential consequences for audiobook marketing and discovery.
Notable Book News & Book Reviews
Dan Simmons, Author of Hyperion and The Terror, Dies Aged 77
American science fiction and horror novelist Dan Simmons, known for the Hugo Award-winning Hyperion and the bestselling historical novel The Terror, has died at the age of 77.
Christina Applegate Planned to Burn Her Journals. She Made a Memoir From Them Instead.
The New York Times reviews Christina Applegate’s new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which finds the TV star facing childhood trauma and reflecting on the limits imposed by illness in writing described as funny, furious and profane.
A Rich Australian Epic That Binds Family Tragedy to the Landscape
M.L. Stedman’s new novel A Far-Flung Life is reviewed in the New York Times, where the beauty and breadth of the Australian setting stand in counterpoint to the horrors of the human lives playing out within it.
A Startlingly Vivid Portrait of El Paso, and of America
The New York Times reviews Jazmine Ulloa’s El Paso, which paints the author’s hometown as a microcosm for the broader American experience.
The Art of Murder: Best New Mysteries of the Month
The New York Times mystery fiction columnist rounds up the best new mystery and crime novels of the month.
Two Sisters Explore the Complex Legacy of Their Mother’s Art
Marian Mitchell Donahue’s Backstitch is reviewed by the New York Times, exploring two sisters reckoning with the complex legacy of their mother’s artistic life.
Christina Applegate on Life with Multiple Sclerosis
The Guardian covers Christina Applegate’s memoir about her life with MS, in which the actress confronts her diagnosis and its impact on her career and personal life.
Brave, Visionary and Queer: The Bohemian Brilliance of Author George Sand
The Guardian examines the legacy of 19th-century French novelist George Sand, celebrating her visionary and unconventional literary life.
The GBP 7.5m Book at Centre of Small Prophets Plot
The BBC reports on a valuable book at the centre of the Small Prophets plot, examining the significance and value of the rare text.
Cosy Crime Book Series to Be Developed for TV
The BBC reports that a popular cosy crime book series is being developed for television, adding to the growing trend of literary adaptations in the crime genre.
In This Immersive Art-World Novel, There’s a Body Count
The New York Times reviews James Cahill’s Violet Hour, an immersive art-world novel that combines the art scene with a murder mystery.
Fed Up With Her Country, a Writer Finds New Life in Another
The New York Times reviews Maria Stepanova’s Disappearing Act, a novella of displacement and reinvention in which a writer disillusioned with her homeland finds new life elsewhere.
Stephen Graham Jones’s Favourite Slasher Books
Horror author Stephen Graham Jones shares his favourite slasher books in a personal selection for the New York Times.
Butter Author Asako Yuzuki: ‘I’m Very Far from the Ideal Japanese Woman’
The Guardian profiles Asako Yuzuki, whose novel Butter has become an international sensation, as the author reflects on identity, food, and challenging conventions of Japanese femininity.
Crime Novels and Thrillers to Read This March
The Irish Independent previews the best crime novels and thrillers coming in March, featuring selections from Henrietta McKervey and other authors.
What We’re Reading: Writers and Readers on the Books They Enjoyed in February
The Guardian compiles recommendations from writers and readers about the books they most enjoyed during February.
Scholar, Seductress, Alchemist: Who Was the Real Cleopatra?
The Guardian explores new writing that re-examines the historical figure of Cleopatra beyond the familiar stereotypes.
Sally Rooney and Graham Norton Top the List of Most Borrowed Novels from Irish Libraries
Sally Rooney and Graham Norton have topped the list of the most borrowed novels from Irish libraries, according to new figures reported by the Irish Independent.
