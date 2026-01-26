Rights and acquisitions dominated the weekend’s publishing news: Harper nabbed Morgan Jerkins’s new memoir, Olivie Blake sold four books, and translation grants opened for Latvian literature while Romania gears up for guest‑of‑honour status at Frankfurt 2028. Waterstones’ growth slowed ahead of an IPO, Good e‑Reader reported the death of mass‑market paperbacks and Kobo courting OverDrive, and Amazon’s new A10 algorithm upended indie marketing. A £30k Libraro Prize launched for self‑publishers, while festivals, philanthropy and punchy reviews—from Madeleine Gray’s follow‑up to exposés of corruption—kept readers buzzing.

Publishing Industry News

ReaderLink, the key U.S. distributor of mass‑market paperbacks, has stopped carrying the format, signalling an end to the cheap rack‑sized novels that once dominated airports and supermarkets. Good e‑Reader reports that publishers will refocus on trade paperbacks and digital formats as retail shelves shrink.

The New Publishing Standard notes that Romania has been named guest of honour for the 2028 Frankfurt Book Fair, and its government has pledged a large pavilion and cultural programme. Guest‑of‑honour status typically sparks translation booms, so publishers are advised to scout Romanian titles early to capitalise on the rights bonanza.

Waterstones reported just 7 percent growth in 2025, down from 17 percent, and UK print book volumes slid 2.5 percent even as value dipped 0.5 percent. The chain still plans an IPO that may package Barnes & Noble and faces a contracting market even as fiction and stationery sales hold steady.

Former Penguin Random House rights director Jane Kirby has been named head of acquisitions at The Folio Society, where she will commission new illustrated editions. Her move signals renewed ambitions for the collector’s imprint.

Tor UK has bought four titles from Olivie Blake, including an action‑adventure novel, a dark romantic novella and two stand‑alones. The prolific author of *The Atlas Six* expands her empire with genre‑spanning projects.

Fitzcarraldo Editions has acquired Ben Eastham’s debut *The Floating World*, a novel praised for its elegance. The publisher, known for literary nonfiction, is betting on a fiction debut with Booker aspirations.

Macmillan imprint Two Hoots has signed Emily Gravett to create her 29th and 30th self‑authored picture books. Gravett will deliver two new titles to delight young readers and bolster the award‑winning author‑illustrator’s catalogue.

Literary agency Greene & Heaton has revived its Greene Door mentorship for writers from under‑represented backgrounds, offering feedback and industry connections. The programme aims to broaden the agency’s talent pipeline after a hiatus.

The Queen’s Reading Room charity unveiled research on the psychological and physiological benefits of shared reading groups, highlighting improved mood and social bonding. The findings will inform advocacy for community reading initiatives.

The School Library Association’s Information Book Award has released its 2026 shortlists across three categories, with DK joining as a new sponsor. Twelve titles spanning science, history and arts will vie for the award.

Publishing Perspectives reports that the Latvian Literature centre has opened a call for translation grant applications and highlights recent rights sales, including a cosy winter rom‑com and a nature journey book. The initiative encourages publishers and translators to bring Latvian works to new audiences.

Seventy‑five illustration sets were chosen for the 2026 Bologna Children’s Book Fair exhibition from almost 21,000 submissions across 94 countries. The fair celebrates its 60th anniversary by spotlighting talent from around the globe.

Tor UK has pre‑empted world rights to *Tales from the Territory*, a cosy fantasy collection by Travis Baldree, author of the bestseller *Legends & Lattes*. The publisher aims to capitalise on the appetite for low‑stakes fantasy.

Publishers Weekly rounds up a bumper crop of deals: Harper buys Morgan Jerkins’s memoir *Skin Upon Skin*, Little, Brown preempts Tyler McCall’s essay collection *People Like You*, Fantagraphics takes world rights to Riad Sattouf’s *The End of the Arab of the Future*, Sourcebooks acquires Daniel G. Miller’s thriller *The Neighborhood Experiment*, Del Rey gets A. Raven Demory’s dark fantasy *The Barrowvine Saint*, and several debut romances and nonfiction titles land six‑figure advances. The flurry underscores publishers’ appetite for diverse memoir, fantasy and romance.

Good e‑Reader reports that Rakuten Kobo is negotiating with library platform OverDrive to improve e‑book integration, potentially allowing library‑borrowed titles to sync seamlessly with Kobo devices. The talks could boost library lending and challenge Amazon’s dominance.

Instapaper has announced that its Send‑to‑Kindle function, which lets readers push articles to Amazon e‑readers, will move behind a paywall from February 19. The decision is likely to annoy heavy readers who rely on the convenience.

Self‑Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Alliance of Independent Authors reports the launch of the Libraro Prize, offering a £30,000 package including marketing support and free entry for self‑published works. The Queen endorsed audiobooks as vital for inclusivity, lending royal cachet to the booming format.

The New Publishing Standard explains that Amazon’s new A10 ranking algorithm now rewards sustained 30‑day sales instead of short promotional spikes. Indie authors must plan longer campaigns, invest in advertising and high‑quality traffic, and brace for the devaluation of flash sales and low‑quality AI content.

Audiobook News

TNPS previews the third annual PARIX Audio Day on 19 February in Madrid, where 300 professionals will discuss AI narration, licensing models and capturing Gen Z listeners. With audiobook output in Spain and Latin America set to rise 40 percent thanks to booming subscriptions, rights negotiations are moving to the print‑contract stage.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

BBC Culture reports that author and *Traitors* contestant Harriet Tyce will headline a women‑led literary festival in Oswestry for International Women’s Day, joined by local authors and speakers. The festival aims to amplify female voices with panel discussions and readings.

In an interview, *Green Dot* author Madeleine Gray discusses her forthcoming novel *Chosen Family*, which explores queer friendship and the idea of finding family beyond blood ties, and reflects on the six‑figure success of her debut. She credits celebrity fans and the importance of queer representation for her rise.

Children’s author Tolá Okogwu has donated 30,000 copies of her books to UK schools via the Bookmark Reading Charity to address literacy gaps. She hopes to make reading fun and has also given books to refugee camps and vulnerable communities.

The Guardian’s review of Oliver Bullough’s investigation into global money laundering notes that 70 percent of all $100 bills circulate overseas and connects cash to drug gangs, central banks and dodgy non‑profit fronts. The book is described as jaw‑dropping and essential reading.

In her first novel, former child actor Jennette McCurdy explores a taboo relationship between a teenage girl and her teacher, provoking readers with uncomfortable questions. The Washington Post praises the book’s raw honesty and notes McCurdy’s continued willingness to unsettle audiences.

The Washington Post recommends three new thrillers perfect for cold nights, spotlighting intricate plots and morally messy characters that keep readers guessing. The roundup serves as a cosy guide for fans of suspense.

NPR’s Books team suggests 12 novels and memoirs to stock up before a predicted winter storm, covering everything from cosy mysteries to mind‑bending science fiction. The list aims to make snow‑days bearable and maybe even blissful.

Colorado authorities have reviewed Hunter S Thompson’s 2005 death at his widow’s request and confirmed the original suicide finding, closing the door on speculation. His wife thanked investigators for their diligence and hoped rumours would finally rest.

A Washington Post review of *The Opposite of Martha Washington* depicts former U.S. senator Harry Reid as a combative operator who relished political brawls. The biography argues that Reid’s ruthlessness enabled Democratic victories but earned few friends.

BookBrunch reports that comedian Rob Brydon will publish *The Cat in the Cupboard* with Puffin, illustrated by Ellie Snowdon. The actor says his humorous bedtime story was inspired by years of reading to his own children.

