Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

The London Book Fair wrapped up as a ‘buzzy and busy’ affair, but the real fireworks came from 10,000 authors who published a collectively blank book to protest the UK government’s proposed AI copyright opt-out — making silence literally speak volumes. Meanwhile, Grammarly was caught impersonating writers with its AI tool, prompting a swift takedown and lawsuit. Audible announced expansion into 11 new markets, escalating its audiobook rivalry with Spotify. In sombre news, philosopher Juergen Habermas and Population Bomb author Paul R. Ehrlich both passed away. The Abu Dhabi Book Fair was postponed due to regional conflict.

Publishing Industry News

Grammarly has removed its AI-powered Expert Review feature following a backlash from authors who discovered it was impersonating their writing styles. The feature generated AI-produced text that closely replicated the voices of real authors without their consent.

Publishers Weekly reports that the 2026 London Book Fair featured a bustling rights market and strong industry statements on AI, adding up to a lively edition of the annual trade event.

In the week’s notable deals, Norton has acquired Fresh Air cohost Tonya Mosley’s memoir, while Grove Atlantic has secured a buzzy debut novel from Finland, among other transactions reported during the London Book Fair.

Publishers Weekly profiles six independent publishing companies that have found innovative ways to grow in a difficult market, highlighting creative approaches to traditional industry business models.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has been postponed due to ongoing regional conflict in the Gulf, becoming the latest publishing event to be disrupted by geopolitical tensions. Oman’s Muscat Book Fair had already become the first publishing casualty of the conflict days earlier.

A split has emerged among Polish publishers over proposals for fixed book pricing, with some industry figures openly opposing the scheme as debate over price regulation intensifies in the country.

The London Book Fair hosted a tribute to the late Porter Anderson, the veteran publishing journalist and former Publishing Perspectives editor-in-chief who was a respected figure in international publishing.

Credia Umuhire Ruzigana from Rwanda has won the Inclusive Publishing Award at the Women Book Awards 2026, recognising her work in advancing inclusive publishing practices on the African continent.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Self-Publishing Advice blog reports that 10,000 authors collectively published a blank book as a protest against proposed UK legislation that would create an AI copyright opt-out. The action was timed to coincide with the London Book Fair and has been seen as a significant escalation in author resistance to AI encroachment on creative rights.

Audiobook News

Audible CEO Bob Carrigan announced at the London Book Fair that the platform will launch user experiences for listeners in 11 new international markets within the coming year, significantly expanding its global reach and intensifying competition with Spotify in the audiobook space.

Audiobook listening interest is rising in the UK, with over half of audiobook listeners on Spotify now under the age of 35. The data illustrates Spotify’s success in reaching a new, younger demographic for audiobooks, putting further competitive pressure on Audible.

A panel at the London Book Fair brought together audiobook experts to discuss whether audiobook listeners should be considered readers. The discussion highlighted that this may be the wrong question to ask, with the industry increasingly focused on reaching audiences across all formats.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The philosopher and public intellectual Juergen Habermas has died at the age of 96. In dozens of books, he rejected postmodern cynicism about truth and reason, arguing that rational communication was the best way to redeem democratic society.

Paul R. Ehrlich, the biologist whose best-selling 1968 book forecast global famines and made him a leader of the environmental movement, has died at 93. He faced criticism when his predictions proved premature, but the book remained profoundly influential.

Paula Doress-Worters, who helped write the landmark feminist health guide Our Bodies, Ourselves and pioneered writing about postpartum depression when it was still considered taboo, has died at 87.

Margareta Magnusson, whose best-selling book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning encouraged people to tidy up their homes and lives as death approached, has died at 91.

The work of bestselling novelist Colleen Hoover has become highly sought-after intellectual property in Hollywood, with studios clamouring to adapt her novels for film. The latest adaptation, Reminders of Him, is the newest entry in Hoover’s growing screen portfolio.

Two works on American history have won the Bancroft Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the field. The winners were recognised for their scope, significance, depth of research and richness of interpretation.

In a wide-ranging interview, Iranian author Shahrnush Parsipur discusses her belief in the transformative power of Iranian women and reflects on her literary career writing about women’s lives under the Islamic Republic.

Charlotte Wood’s novel The Natural Way of Things conjures a world in which girls and young women are imprisoned for their perceived sexual transgressions, presenting a disturbing but compelling vision reviewed in the New York Times.

A new history by Luke Barr explores the French chefs who spawned a revolution in cooking, revealing both the innovations and the deep-seated sexism of the nouvelle cuisine movement.

A new middle-grade biography chronicles Ursula Nordstrom, who from 1940 to 1973 transformed children’s books into both real art and big business, shepherding many beloved classics to publication.

Night Night Fawn, Jordy Rosenberg’s second novel, tells the story of a terminally ill Jewish mother whose sharp edges remain undiminished, even as the narrative explores family bonds with warmth and understanding.

The Guardian rounds up the best recent releases in science fiction, fantasy and horror, highlighting notable new titles across the speculative fiction genres.

The programme for the Cuirt International Festival of Literature in Galway has been announced, with a wrap of the latest Irish literary news accompanying the preview of the festival’s upcoming events.

Finalists for the International Thriller Writers’ Thriller Awards have been revealed, alongside finalists for the Indies Choice Book Awards and the Carnegie Medals. Separately, Billie Eilish has been announced to star in a new adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar.

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