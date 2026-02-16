Daily Book News

Major deals, corporate shake‑ups and new alliances dominated the weekend. There were publishing preempts for returning Gossip Girl author Cecily von Ziegesar, a Nancy Drew reimagining and a new novel from Téa Obreht, while Harlequin wound down its historical romance line after nearly forty years. Italian publishers warned that piracy consumes a third of their market and demanded regulations as AI‑generated summaries proliferate, and the Women’s Prize named its nonfiction longlist. Industry cooperation took centre stage at the Taipei book fair, with ASEAN publishers urged to build an association and rights fair, and the International Society of Automation inked a co‑publishing deal with Wiley. On the indie and tech side, AI litigation and Kindle’s new features made waves.

Publishing Industry News

Publishers Weekly reports that Grand Central preempted world rights to **Blair**, Cecily von Ziegesar’s novel imagining a grown‑up Blair from *Gossip Girl*, while Crown preempted a three‑book series reinventing Nancy Drew as a forty‑something PI by E. Lockhart and Sarah Mlynowski. Random House acquired National Book Award finalist Téa Obreht’s novel *Sunrise*, and other deals include a new romance from Lauren Asher and a thriller co‑authored by Jeffery Deaver and Isabella Maldonado.

Harlequin announced it will wind down its **Harlequin Historical** imprint in 2027, ending a line launched in 1988. Executives said the decision reflects shifting reader tastes and the company’s focus on other series, noting that the historical line has long been a stalwart for the publisher.

Bonnier Books UK told The Bookseller that it will stop acquiring new titles for its Australian imprint Echo Publishing with immediate effect, effectively pausing the list although existing titles will continue to be supported.

The British chain Waterstones is set to open a new bookstore in Durham at the end of March and another in Gainsborough before Easter. The retailer said the expansions signal confidence in physical bookselling and aim to serve readers in these towns.

A study by Italy’s publishers and newspaper federation estimates that illegal copying accounts for almost one‑third of the Italian book market, costing €722 million. Thirty‑six per cent of Italians admitted to at least one act of piracy, and the report warns that AI‑generated summaries and condensations are exacerbating the problem; it calls for education campaigns and compliance with forthcoming EU AI laws.

The Women’s Prize Trust unveiled the 16‑book longlist for the 2026 Non‑Fiction Prize, celebrating female voices across science, politics, memoir and history. The chair of judges praised the breadth of topics and the way the longlisted works explore identities, injustices and resilience.

At the Taipei International Book Fair, speakers called on Southeast Asian publishers to form an ASEAN Publishers Association, organise a rights fair and develop cross‑border festivals to unlock the region’s 660‑million‑person market. They argued that translation barriers and fragmented markets prevent growth and that coordinated efforts, aided by AI translation, would boost circulation.

Indian news site Frontlist reports that the International Society of Automation has partnered with Wiley. Wiley will handle ISA’s backlist of roughly 70 automation titles and collaborate on new and revised books, publishing about five new titles annually. ISA retains editorial control while the deal is expected to expand the global reach of its technical publications.

In an open letter, PEN America co‑CEOs Summer Lopez and Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf reaffirmed the organisation’s mission to defend free expression against threats ranging from government suppression to AI and media consolidation. They pledged to build a more global and inclusive PEN, working with writers, journalists and educators to confront censorship and promote creative freedoms.

Self‑Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Self‑Publishing Advice news roundup notes that publishers including Hachette and Cengage argued in court to join the copyright lawsuit against Google’s Gemini AI, saying their works fuel the system’s training. A New York Times feature about a romance author who uses generative AI to churn out hundreds of novels ignited debate about quality and ethics, while the University of Oxford appointed its first fellow in creativity and AI.

Another news digest highlights that Anthropic’s Claude AI has integrated with WordPress, offering analytics and writing tools for bloggers. Amazon’s latest earnings showed that growth came primarily from cloud and advertising rather than book sales, and a Twitch streamer’s marathon reading sessions underscored how social media is reshaping book discovery.

IndependentPublishing.com advises self‑published authors on sourcing developmental editors. It recommends using vetted marketplaces and professional association directories, asking for sample edits and references, and preparing a detailed brief so editors can quote accurately.

Good e‑Reader reports that Amazon will release its third‑generation Kindle Scribe, including the high‑end Colorsoft model, in Germany and the U.K. later this year. U.S. stock has already sold out, and the Colorsoft’s price point makes it the most expensive Kindle yet.

A follow‑up piece details the AI‑powered features on the new Kindle Scribe: users can send notes to Alexa for summarisation and to‑do lists, search handwritten notebooks with AI, receive automatic summaries, and refine messy handwriting. Upcoming functions include “Story So Far”, which offers spoiler‑free recaps, and “Ask this Book”, which answers readers’ questions.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

A guest post on The Scholarly Kitchen warns that rapid adoption of AI tools is creating anxiety and burnout among researchers. The author calls for “rehumanising” science by prioritising empathy, mentorship and ethical design, citing studies that show technology‑driven stress harms mental health.

In Times Higher Education, four academics argue that large language models erode the pleasure of writing by producing polished drafts that bypass the messy, joyful process of creation. They urge scholars to resist outsourcing expression to machines and to champion human messiness as integral to scholarship.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The Irish Times describes Chris Moore’s *The Power of Guilt* as a formidable and unsettling novel about guilt and consequences, saying it challenges and provokes readers with its exploration of moral grey areas.

The Guardian’s genre roundup praises new releases such as Catriona Ward’s *Nowhere Burning*, noting that the novel’s dark revelations and Peter Pan motifs set it apart. Other highlighted books blend fantasy, horror and social commentary.

Reviewing Patmeena Sabit’s mystery *Good People*, The Guardian says the novel unfolds through brief testimonies that mirror modern attention spans. It follows an Afghan American teen’s drowning and the community’s secrets, making for an addictive, fast‑paced read.

A Guardian tribute mourns Dutch writer Cees Nooteboom, who died at 92. The piece celebrates his restless travel writing and melancholic wit, recounting how his works offered solace and inspiration to readers.

BBC News reports that Essex libraries saw a 25 per cent increase in romance book loans in the week before Valentine’s Day. Book influencer Lottie Moore attributes the surge to the popularity of “spicy” romance and BookTok recommendations, while librarians say readers crave comfort and escapism.

A rare Shakespeare First Folio stolen from Durham University in 1998 and recovered in 2002 remains on display in its damaged state. Conservators and curators are debating whether to repair the missing cover and pages or preserve the book as a testament to its dramatic history.

After almost ten years, Plymouth’s literary festival is returning with a programme of talks, workshops and community events. Organisers call the revival a major cultural moment and hope it will encourage more people to engage with literature.

BBC Culture explores how Cornwall’s cliffs, moors and coastal vistas shaped the imaginations of writers like Winston Graham, Virginia Woolf and Daphne du Maurier. It notes that the region’s rugged beauty inspired strong female characters and enduring stories.

A new shop in Leamington Spa called The Spicy Librarian sells adult‑only romance novels and hosts clubs and events. Its founder says she wants to create a welcoming space for fans of “spicy romantasy” and dark romance and to spotlight independent authors.

Marking a new TV adaptation, a BBC piece recounts how William Golding’s experience teaching at Bishop Wordsworth’s School inspired *Lord of the Flies*. Former pupils recall his nickname “Old Scruff” and his imaginative lessons that later shaped the novel’s depiction of schoolboys marooned on an island.

In the Washington Post, reporter Nora Krug asks strangers what they’re reading. Answers range from a self‑help guide to finding friends to a Bible carried by a dual‑enrolled student, highlighting the eclectic choices of commuters and office workers.

Nathan Smith reviews Keza MacDonald’s book on Nintendo’s history, praising its affectionate portrayal of the company’s creative vision and franchises like Mario and Zelda but noting a lack of deeper business analysis.

The Washington Post interviews Ezekiel Emanuel about his book *Eat Your Ice Cream*. Emanuel advocates exercising daily, not smoking, eating well, moderating caffeine, taking calculated risks and nurturing relationships; he argues that enjoyment and social connections are vital for longevity.

Book Riot explains that the U.S. Fifth Circuit’s Little v. Llano County ruling allows elected officials in several southern states to remove books from public libraries. The plaintiffs warn that the decision has already been cited in other cases and could embolden broader censorship efforts.

