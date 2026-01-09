Daily Book News Friday, 9th January 2026

A busy news day brought a flurry of rights deals, market reports and literary coverage. Marble Press bought CamCat Publishing’s catalogue, while HQ and Little, Brown snapped up self‑help and memoir titles and Little Island inked a two‑book deal with award‑winning author Gráinne O’Brien. Reports charted strong YA and comic sales in Britain and Freida McFadden’s dominance in France, and debates erupted over AI in awards and copyright settlements. Critics reviewed new craft books, cosy mysteries and philosophical essays, and lists previewed anticipated novels and highlight upcoming releases across genres.

Publishing Industry News

Marble Press purchased CamCat Publishing’s catalogue and intellectual property from Baker & Taylor, obtaining 124 adult and YA titles and planning to release 10–15 new titles under the CamCat banner. The acquisition expands Marble Press’s presence in adult fiction and consolidates CamCat’s books and branding under a single publisher.

HarperCollins imprint HQ acquired world rights to Poppy Delbridge’s self‑help book *Unlock Your Power*, promoted as a practical system for readers seeking tangible personal change. The rights deal points toward a 2027 release and positions the book as a fresh entry in the transformation genre.

Little, Brown bought world rights to bestselling crime writer Patricia Cornwell’s memoir *True Crime*, described as candid and unputdownable. The publisher plans to release the memoir in May 2026, offering readers a glimpse into Cornwell’s life and career.

Irish publisher Little Island Books struck a deal to publish two novels by 2025 An Post Irish Book Award winner Gráinne O’Brien, including her YA novel *Glass* slated for spring 2027. O’Brien, a bookseller and author of *Solo*, will expand her storytelling with these new works.

NielsenIQ BookData reported that Britain’s children’s book market achieved its third‑best year on record in 2025, finishing just shy of the 2023 record. Growth was fuelled by young adult titles and comics, with strong sales from popular YA series and graphic novels.

Sales of David Walliams’ books declined by 30% in the final two weeks of 2025 and fell 19% year‑on‑year after reports that HarperCollins ended its publishing relationship with the author. The figures, compiled by NielsenIQ BookData, suggest his popularity waned sharply following the split.

NielsenIQ data showed American writer Freida McFadden dominated France’s 2025 bestseller lists, with crime fiction and political essays also thriving. Children’s charts were topped by reissues such as *Harry Potter* and *The Hunger Games*, while manga and illustrated titles led comics and graphic novel sales.

French nonprofit Fontaine O Livres selected six independent publishers—B42, Cinabre, Magenta, Pourpenser, Riveneuve and Tango Girafe—for its 2026 European tour program. The initiative will train participants and introduce them to international rights markets, helping French‑language independents expand abroad.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

After intense backlash, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association rescinded its decision to allow AI‑generated elements in Nebula Awards submissions. Commentators say the controversy underscores the need for clear distinctions between human authorship and AI‑assisted processes in creative writing.

Microsoft announced that it will discontinue the Send to Kindle feature in Word in February 2026, ending the direct link that allowed Word documents to be sent to Kindle devices. Users are advised to switch to Amazon’s dedicated Send to Kindle app for document transfers.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Responding to criticism from the Textbook & Academic Authors Association, Sage Publishing pledged to send a corrected email clarifying authors’ shares in a $1.5 billion copyright settlement with AI company Anthropic. The publisher aims to ensure authors understand their rights and how payments will be calculated.

A Scholarly Kitchen essay reflected on 25 years of digital transformation, noting that digitisation has greatly increased publishing speed but that future gains may be incremental. It highlighted the growing importance of open access and data‑sharing infrastructures in shaping the scholarly communications landscape.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The New York Times Book Review recommended five notable new titles across fiction and nonfiction, sharing brief capsule reviews from its critics. The editors spotlighted books they found particularly compelling, offering readers a curated selection for the weekend.

Publishers Weekly’s roundup highlighted events such as Mac Barnett teaming up with Jennifer Garner to celebrate a picture book, Katie Bernet visiting Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House for her YA novel *Beth Is Dead* and a launch party for *Prince: A Little Golden Book Biography*. These snippets capture the week’s children’s literature happenings.

Publishers Weekly previewed forthcoming children’s and YA titles, noting releases like Lance Rubin’s *16 Forever*, Anna James’s *Alice with a Why* and other books scheduled for early January. The list gives readers an overview of new stories for young audiences.

Actor Kenan Thompson and writer Bryan Tucker discussed their collaboration on the picture book *Unfunny Bunny*, recalling experiences from Saturday Night Live and explaining how they turned a long‑standing joke into a humorous children’s story.

Illustrator and author Kadir Nelson spoke about his book *Basket Ball: The Story of the All‑American Game*, exploring basketball’s history and cultural impact. He reflected on the sport’s role in shaping American culture and described his artistic approach to telling the story.

Food writer Ella Mills celebrated a decade as a bestselling author and discussed her new cookbook, emphasising that recipes must earn their place on readers’ shelves. She reflected on the enduring success of her wellness brand and its evolution.

Children’s author Jenny McLachlan partnered with the Book Squad initiative to host free virtual events for schools, aiming to spark a love of reading among pupils. The Friday Book Club sessions encourage students to discuss stories and share their enthusiasm.

CBC announced 15 titles longlisted for the 2026 Canada Reads competition, featuring works by authors such as Billy‑Ray Belcourt and Clarissa Trinidad Gonzalez. Panellists will be revealed later in January, with debates scheduled for April.

Reviewer Maija Makela critiqued Maggie Nelson’s essay collection *The Slicks*, which connects pop star Taylor Swift and poet Sylvia Plath. Makela argued that Nelson’s analysis of patriarchal silencing is unconvincing and that the book’s brevity leaves its ideas underdeveloped.

The Guardian praised Elizabeth McCracken’s craft book *A Long Game*, noting her bracing advice to ignore the “write what you know” rule. The review commended McCracken for demystifying novel‑writing and encouraging writers to take risks.

Bob Mortimer’s latest cosy crime novel *The Long Shoe* charmed critics with its surreal humour and strong audiobook performances by Diane Morgan and Arabella Weir. The story follows protagonist Matt Giles through job loss and bizarre adventures, including a talking cat.

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie revealed that her 21‑month‑old son died after a brief illness. Her family expressed heartbreak and requested privacy while they mourn their loss.

NPR editors highlighted ten fiction and nonfiction titles due early in 2026, including Cristina Rivera Garza’s *Autobiography of Cotton*, Gabriel Tallent’s *Crux* and a memoir by Liza Minnelli. The list spans novels about friendship, biographies and celebrity stories.

Ron Charles reviewed philosopher C. Thi Nguyen’s *The Score*, which argues that games free us by imposing rules but that metrics and scores can distort real life. Charles applauded Nguyen’s call for people to resist constant quantification and embrace a more playful approach to living.

Maris Kreizman recommended two books that demystify the publishing industry: Kate McKean’s *Write Through It* and Alia Hannah Habib’s *Take It From Me*. These guides, written by literary agents, advise writers on building careers and understanding how publishing works.

Book Marks rounded up five notable new reviews, including critiques of Erin Somers’ *The Ten Year Affair*, Xiaolu Guo’s *Call Me Ishmaelle* and Ben Markovits’ *The Rest of Our Lives*. The column gives readers an overview of what critics are saying about current releases.

On Literary Hub’s Fiction/Non‑Fiction podcast, author Matthew Pearl discussed his novel *The Award*, a sequel to *The Maltese Falcon*. Pearl talked about literary prizes, national identity, imposter syndrome and how characters evolve when writers chase external validation.

CrimeReads previewed dozens of upcoming crime and thriller books for 2026, spotlighting authors including Tana French, Jordan Harper, Jessica Knoll and Silvia Moreno‑Garcia. The list spans subgenres from cosy mysteries to psychological suspense, giving readers a glimpse of next year’s chills.

Author Max Allan Collins discussed his novel *Return of the Maltese Falcon*, which continues Sam Spade’s story, and reflected on his long career in crime fiction. He spoke about his admiration for Dashiell Hammett and the challenges of following a classic.

True‑crime writers Gregg Owen and Jonathan Dixon explained how their book *Convergence* revisits a late‑1970s double murder in Chicago. They described their research and storytelling process, aiming to engage readers while shedding light on a forgotten case.

