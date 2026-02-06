DAILY SUMMARY:

Publishers outlined bold strategic plans, relaunched imprints and named new directors, while rights acquisitions and distribution deals reshaped the landscape. Digital platforms experimented with print and ebook partnerships, AI and censorship spurred debate, and award shortlists and polls celebrated diverse voices.

Publishing Industry News

The Independent Book Publishers Association announced a new three‑year strategy to modernize operations, boost equity and inclusion, build partnerships and expand educational programs. The plan responds to rapid change in AI and a growing membership base, aiming to support underrepresented publishers and broaden the association’s reach.

The Whiting Foundation set up two “resident director” positions to provide creative direction to its awards and nonfiction grant programs, appointing critics Adam Kirsch and Peter Godwin. The move formalizes leadership roles at the foundation and signals a more curated approach to its literary grants and prizes.

TV producer Joy Gorman and her development company will work with agency Rise Literary on book‑to‑screen adaptations and a joint imprint. Their first project, an adult romcom titled *The Revenge Party*, is slated for publication and adaptation, with more cross‑format projects promised.

Simon & Schuster’s children’s division is reviving its teen imprint Simon Pulse after a four‑year hiatus. The relaunched line will debut with six titles ranging from contemporary romance to horror and aims to engage young adult readers with books they can share across social media.

Henry Holt Books acquired *The Siren*, a dark‑academia YA novel by *Children of Blood and Bone* author Tomi Adeyemi. Scheduled for September 2026, the book follows a Nigerian American teen who joins a secretive college society and discovers deadly bargains with sea creatures.

French publishing groups warned that government spending cuts to the book sector amount to a “time bomb,” claiming President Macron’s pledge to make publishing a national cause has been undermined. They fear reduced funding will hurt bookstores, libraries and author incomes.

Scottish indie press Haunt Publishing, known for Gothic and horror fiction, announced it will close this year. Rising production costs and a crowded market have made it unsustainable for the three‑year‑old press to continue.

Independent publisher And Other Stories struck a rights deal to bring three Booker Prize‑winner James Kelman’s out‑of‑print novels back to market. The reissues aim to introduce the Scottish writer’s backlist to new audiences.

Harvill Secker will publish *Kill Shot*, the fourteenth instalment of Jo Nesbo’s Detective Harry Hole series. The Norwegian crime writer’s next novel pits the investigator against a sniper targeting Oslo’s elite.

Farshore imprint Electric Monkey triumphed in a four‑way auction to acquire debut author Darianne Schramm’s YA romance *72 Hours of You*. The “heart‑wrenching” novel follows two teens trapped together during a Chicago snowstorm.

Independent Publishers Group will take over sales and distribution for Ontario publisher Latitude 46, expanding its reach across North America. The agreement underscores the growing importance of third‑party distribution for regional presses.

IPG added Calgary‑based Bannermen Books to its distribution network. The small press publishes genre fiction and hopes the partnership will increase bookstore availability for its titles.

Horror specialist Tenebrous Press selected IPG as its new sales and distribution partner. The move aims to bring the indie press’s dark fiction to more readers through wider retail channels.

Sports publisher Back Nine Press also tapped IPG for distribution, seeking to strengthen its market presence. The cluster of IPG deals highlights consolidation among indie presses seeking logistical support.

One More Chapter’s Charlotte Ledger acquired world English rights to Donna Jones Alward’s romantic thriller *Codename: Songbird*. The deal suggests continued appetite for spy‑flavoured romance in the digital‑first sphere.

Australian literary journal *Kill Your Darlings* appointed Laura Elizabeth Woollett and Sam Twyford‑Moore as regular critics for fiction and nonfiction. They aim to champion deep, honest criticism and highlight overlooked titles.

Simon & Schuster UK appointed Victoria Pepe to lead a forthcoming digital‑first imprint. Her remit includes shaping the list and commissioning commercial fiction designed for online readership.

The reading advocacy group Australia Reads transitioned into an independent not‑for‑profit entity with a new board chaired by Hachette Australia CEO Louise Stark. The organisation secured a multimillion‑dollar government grant to support national reading programs over the next three years.

The International Publishers Association named Christoph Pienkoss as chair and José Manuel Anta as vice chair of its Educational Publishers Forum. The duo will coordinate K‑12 publishers worldwide as the sector grapples with governments’ attempts to centralize textbook production.

Political controversy erupted over the unpublished memoir of former Indian army chief M. M. Naravane after an old case against another retired officer resurfaced. Critics say the Official Secrets Act is being wielded to deter military memoirs, highlighting tension between national security and authors’ rights.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

ALLi’s weekly news column urged self‑publishers to participate in a survey on book awards and noted that AI company Anthropic reportedly purchased around a million books at retail prices to train its model. The report reassured indie authors that their titles weren’t included and underscored how data‑hungry AI training can be.

In ALLi’s latest podcast, Orna Ross and Michael La Ronn discussed Bookshop.org’s partnership with Draft2Digital to sell ebooks through independent bookstores. They explored how self‑published authors can leverage the new platform while supporting indie retailers.

Bookshop.org and Draft2Digital teamed up to list hundreds of thousands of self‑published ebooks on the site, allowing indie bookstores to earn a full margin on digital sales. With Draft2Digital supporting more than 330,000 authors and half a billion dollars in sales, the partnership could eventually bring over a million titles to new readers.

A Book Riot newsletter observed that major publishers are hiring AI specialists but stress operational uses rather than creative ones as they wait for regulations and public opinion to settle. The same issue reported that Rebecca Yarros’s *Fourth Wing* and *Iron Flame* topped Libro.fm’s bestselling fiction audiobook charts for January, indicating fantasy’s continued audio dominance.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Audiobook News

Spotify is letting Premium subscribers buy print books through independent‑focused retailer Bookshop.org and has introduced Page Match, a feature that uses a phone camera to sync a physical page with the corresponding spot in an audiobook. The partnership tightens the bond between listening and reading and gives Spotify a cut of print sales.

Audiobook retailer Libro.fm teamed with four bestselling authors to donate proceeds from select titles to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. The campaign, featuring works by Lauren Groff and others, directs sales revenue to bookstore staff facing financial hardship.

According to Book Riot’s newsletter, fantasy blockbusters *Fourth Wing* and *Iron Flame* led Libro.fm’s fiction audiobook rankings for January, beating out thrillers and romances. The list suggests that immersive epic fantasy remains a powerful draw for audio listeners.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

A news roundup mentioned activists Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee collaborating on a picture book, a Maine museum staging a literary‑art exhibition, a YA author celebrating a launch at Books of Wonder, and the nonprofit Literary Arts moving into a new Portland headquarters. The miscellany underscored the breadth of book‑culture happenings.

In honor of Black History Month, Publishers Weekly highlighted forthcoming picture books about trailblazers such as blues legend B. B. King, civil rights figure Carlotta Walls LaNier, abolitionist Harriet Tubman and others. The lineup showcases diverse stories aimed at inspiring children.

The Westminster Book Awards honoured Jacinda Ardern for her leadership memoir *A Different Kind of Power*, while MP Chris Bryant won for his biography *A Life and a Half*. A history of football’s wartime battalions also took a prize, spotlighting eclectic nonfiction.

