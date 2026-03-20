Daily Book News

DAILY SUMMARY:

AI dominated the publishing conversation yesterday as Hachette pulled the horror novel Shy Girl over suspected machine generation, while the New York Times exposed how defenceless the industry remains against AI-written fiction. Across the Atlantic, UK publishers cautiously welcomed a government reset on AI copyright, though nobody is uncorking champagne just yet. Meanwhile, the US House pushed a national book ban bill closer to reality, the Dylan Thomas Prize unveiled a strong shortlist, and the Lambda Literary Awards named their finalists. A busy day for publishing’s existential crises, old and new.

Publishing Industry News

Hachette has announced it will not release the horror novel Shy Girl in the United States and will discontinue its UK edition after suspected artificial intelligence involvement in its creation, citing its commitment to original creative expression and storytelling.

A New York Times investigation has found that book publishing has few safeguards in place to prevent the unwitting publication of novels heavily generated by artificial intelligence, raising urgent questions about the industry’s ability to detect and police AI-generated content at scale.

The UK government has released a significant report on AI and copyright that effectively drops the previously proposed copyright exception for AI training. The Publishers Association and Society of Authors have welcomed the policy reset but warn that enforcement details remain unresolved. The report had loomed large over AI discussions at the recently concluded London Book Fair.

The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce has endorsed HR 7661, a bill that would withhold federal education funds from public schools alleged to have sexually oriented materials in their library collections, marking a significant step forward for the controversial legislation.

Dublin-based upstart publisher Full Set has announced a partnership with global newsroom Fuller to publish original essays, marking a new model combining journalism and book publishing.

The shortlist for the 2026 PublisHer Excellence Awards has been revealed, recognising outstanding achievements by women across the international publishing industry.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Six writers including Derek Owusu and Sean Hewitt have been shortlisted for the 2026 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize, which carries a twenty-thousand-pound award for the best published literary work in English by a writer aged 39 or under.

Finalists for the 2026 Lambda Literary Awards have been announced, honouring the best in LGBTQ literature across multiple categories.

Prolific author T. Kingfisher discusses her new novel Wolf Worm and reveals that creative spite has been a powerful motivator throughout her career, having written multiple books fuelled by irritation at how a character was portrayed in a video game.

Actress Christina Applegate discusses her new memoir You With the Sad Eyes, reflecting on difficult experiences including abusive relationships and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis alongside the joys in her life.

Author Andy Weir discusses the scientific foundations of his novel Project Hail Mary as the film adaptation arrives in theatres, exploring how he built a scientifically grounded interstellar adventure story.

The Guardian reviews Emily Haworth-Booth’s Mare, a graphic memoir described as a profound exploration of a woman’s deep bond with a horse and the transformative power of that relationship.

A new history book by Michael Hall uncovers the LGBTQ stories hidden within National Trust properties across Britain, revealing a rich and largely untold heritage.

The Irish Times reviews Henrietta McKervey’s Gothic thriller The Woman in the Water, a novel inspired by Rebecca that explores themes of duty, reputation and female autonomy in an atmospheric setting.

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