Daily Book News

AI dominated the conversation on both sides of the Atlantic yesterday, with authors staging a blank-book protest at the London Book Fair while the AWP conference in Baltimore grappled with the technology’s creative implications. Meanwhile, Nielsen and BookTok are making their relationship official with the launch of UK BookTok charts — because what the publishing industry really needed was another metric proving that readers have better taste than algorithms. The Bancroft Prize honoured two histories of American injustice, and a new imprint called Dirt Books reminded us that music and publishing still make beautiful, occasionally muddy, bedfellows.

Publishing Industry News

Authors staged a protest at the London Book Fair by releasing a blank book, drawing attention to concerns over AI companies training on copyrighted works without permission. The symbolic gesture highlighted ongoing tensions between the creative community and technology firms over intellectual property rights.

NielsenIQ BookData and Media Control are partnering to publish the first official BookTok charts for the United Kingdom. The initiative marks a new milestone in recognising social media’s growing influence on book sales and reading trends.

The literary merits and potential dangers of artificial intelligence were a major topic at the Association of Writers and Writing Programs’ annual conference, held March 4-7 in Baltimore. Panels explored how AI is reshaping creative writing and what safeguards the literary community should pursue.

Daisy Alioto, cofounder of the media company Dirt, is launching a new imprint called Dirt Books, which will debut later this year with two titles rooted in different music scenes. The imprint sits within a broader media ecosystem spanning podcasts, essays, and books at the intersection of technology and culture.

Audiobook News

The Guardian’s audiobook of the week spotlights Oluwaseun Olayiwola’s debut, Strange Beach, praising it as a work that dances with passion. The review highlights the audiobook format as enhancing the novel’s lyrical qualities.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Two works covering Native American treaty history and anti-Chinese violence in America have been awarded the Bancroft Prize, one of the most prestigious honours in the field of American history. The award recognises exceptional scope, significance, and depth of research.

A 1967 correspondence inspired romance author Cat Sebastian’s new novel, which imagines a contemporary scenario in which two science fiction actors discover more than on-screen chemistry. The book draws an unexpected line from classic sci-fi to modern romance.

Writer and critic Stephen Koch has died at 84. He was known for his years-long effort to bring the underappreciated photographs of Peter Hujar to posthumous recognition and acclaim.

The Guardian reviews Liam Byrne’s new book on the rise of populism, calling it a surprisingly original prescription. The review highlights the book’s analysis of political trends and its proposals for countering populist movements.

Librarian Jarrett Dapier’s graphic novel tells a fictionalised account of real events in 2013, when access to Marjane Satrapi’s memoir Persepolis was restricted in Chicago Public Schools. The story examines censorship and the fight for intellectual freedom.

Amazon has launched its Big Book Sale in the UK, running through to March 31 with thousands of deals on offer. The event is Amazon’s only dedicated book deal promotion of the year.

