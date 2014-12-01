Daily Book News

Daily News – 4 March 2026

‘Publishing can support the UK becoming an AI content superpower’ says PA

New report shows that the AI licensing marketing is well established so calls for a copyright exception for tech giants for AI are… Read more…

Picador wins ‘heated’ auction for American debut

CJ Green’s Record Lows secured after five-way auction: ‘Very occasionally a debut novel comes along that seems to have everything’ says Mary… Read more…

Spotify and National Year of Reading research reveals rise of ‘multi format’ readers

Research has revealed the way ‘audiobooks are helping people find time for stories and making it easier to move between… Read more…

“No one is going to “win” the AI race by only focusing on content acquisition.”

On the eve of LBF, Richard Mollet cautions that publishing’s openness must not be confused with taking content for free. Read more…

Top ten announced for 2026 FCBG Children’s Book Award

Federation of Children’s Book Groups (FCBG) unveils the shortlists for the 2026 Children’s Book Award, the only national children’s book prize voted for entirely by young… Read more…

Enter Title..

When Natasha Poliszczuk was on the judging panel for the PPC Awards, she came away with a renewed appreciation for the art of publicity. Read more…

W&N signs ‘lost German masterpiece’

Sebastian Haffner’s novel Parting, written and set in the final days of the Weimar Republic, was recently found in the author’s desk and went to top of German charts on… Read more…

Faber signs ‘stunning’ illustrated edition of A Christmas Carol

With full colour artwork by Chris Mould, the new edition of Charles Dickens’ classic is scheduled to publish in hardback this October, in time for Christmas. Read more…

White Rabbit signs David Katz’s ‘authoritative’ book on the evolution of dub music

This ‘monumental forensic history’ is set to capture the hearts of the musically-minded. Read more…

Middle aged woman gets deal at Wildfire

Wildfire acquires ‘a hilarious celebration of the quietly raging and quite-tired-actually awesomeness of midlife women’ by comedian Lucy Porter, titled Middle-Aged Women Get… Read more…

‘Bloody Scotland The Podcast’ makes a gory return

Speakers such as Ian Rankin, Abir Mukherjee and Stuart MacBride are set to feature on the show. Read more…

What winning a Selfie did for me

Still dithering about entering the Selfies? Don’t! It’s an “extraordinary and exciting experience”, says Jason Mann, who won in 2025. Read more…

Bloomsbury hosts ‘star studded’ event for International Women’s Day

Last night’s celebration ‘featured a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal, with each dish prepared from a recipe from each spotlighted author’s forthcoming… Read more…

Pan Macmillan launches new AI skills training to better connect books and readers

Publisher teams up with ‘digital upskilling platform’ Multiverse to promote books and reading with effective AI use. Read more…

Chaoskampf strikes at Doubleday

Doubleday joins the cult of the Chaoskampf, signing Freakslaw author Jane Flett’s second novel, Welcome to the Chaoskampf. Read more…

Quercus goes Wilde for Annie Monday’s debut

Annie Monday’s ‘heartfelt and hilarious debut’ The Twelve Dares of Barbara Wilde snapped up in a two-book deal. Read more…

Faber signs Italian ‘friendship story’

Days to Come by Gabriella Dal Lago is Linda Mohamed’s first acquisition for the list. Read more…

Two book Carcanet deal for Leontia Flynn

Deal kicks off with new Selected Poems: ‘She has written the first quarter of the twenty-first century into the record, in brilliant, moving, exciting poems, and this Selected… Read more…

Ebruba Abel Unokan moves to Scribner from Picador

Simon & Schuster hires Ebruba Abel-Unokan as Commissioning Editor at its literary imprint Scribner: ‘I couldn’t resist the opportunity to help shape the direction of the new… Read more…

Book Trade Charity welcomes six new trustees

BTBS board joined by Lucy Hale of Pan Macmillan, Amanda Ridout, Boldwood Books founder, Oli Munson from AM Heath and BookBrunch’s Jo Henry. Read more…

Humanist Superintelligence at The Bodley Head

The book follows The Coming Wave, the 2023 title by Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, with his writing partner Michael Bhaskar. Read more…

Links of the Day

[LIST]

[*]Schools in England sidelining dressing-up for World Book Day, MPs hear – Guardian

[*]2026 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards shortlist announced – Booksellers New Zealand

[*]A ‘quiet genius’ — the Irish female writer who’s finally in the spotlight – Times

[*]Hunger Games Prequel Sunrise on the Reaping Wins Audiobook of the Year – People

[/LIST]

Source & Discussion: View original thread