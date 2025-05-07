Mrs CW Jones was the heart of the cul-de-sac. For example, there wasn’t an unruly lawn

in the neighbourhood. She arrived with a basket of bum-scouring homemade bran muffins

and an hour of chit-chat every day until the grass was mown. That ‘Tidiest Yard’ award was

owed to her. So when her next-door neighbour Mr Alfred Birtwhistle handed her his house

keys she accepted with Noblesse Oblige. Who better than she to ensure he returned from

holidays with everything just as he’d left it. Birtwhistle was a Father Christmas-looking sort

of man with a white beard, red lips, and a treasury of interesting facts he liked to enliven

conversations with. On this day his lake-blue eyes danced even more than usual.

“Alfie, I’ve never seen you look so alive!”

Mr Birtwhistle grinned ear to ear, “I’ve always said, as soon as I retire, I’m off to Greece.

And here I am about to embark on the trip of a lifetime.”

Mrs Phyllis Birtwhistle came out of the house and tapped her watch. She was a slight

woman dressed for travel in a chic no-iron pantsuit. Her newly permed hair was covered in a

matching silk scarf. Mr Birtwhistle gave her an enthusiastic wave back.

“Don’t worry about a thing, Alfie,” the heart of the cul-de-sac said, laying the keys

carefully in an apron pocket. “You’ll return to everything just as you left it.”

Mr. Birtwhistle plucked an unopened bud and laced it through the lapel of his blazer.

Holding a rose in front of him he joined his wife, who took it with a delighted look.

The first week, Mrs CW Jones collected the mail and watered plants without a bother, but

Sunday night she woke and saw a lonely light on upstairs, as if someone was awake and

couldn’t sleep. She threw on a dressing robe and hurried over.

“Helllooo.” She turned on the hall light.

“Phyllis?” Mr Birtwhistle’s voice was hopeful.

“No, it’s me, Alfie.”What Light Through Yonder Window Breaks Page 2 of 3

When her neighbour appeared at the top of the stairs, he looked thin and pale and very

disappointed to see her.

“I thought you were her coming home.” Mr Birtwhistle slumped covering his face. “OHH

I’m so alone.”

“Not a bit of it.” MRS CW Jones bustled in and got the kettle on.

“Now, tell me, Alfie, where is Phyllis?”

“Hospital,” came the whisper. “Car, out of nowhere, hit us.” Mr Birtwhistle broke down

again.

“Oh how dreadful.” Mrs CW Jones beckoned Alfie to the table where a pot of tea steamed. “Is

Phyllis badly injured, then?”

Her neighbour sat down but just stared down at his cup. “The doctors say she’ll recover if

she stays in hospital.” Then the distraught man’s voice brightened, “I’m sure she’ll be home

soon. I’ll be waiting for her when she does.”

“The light on in the bedroom at night – that’s you?” Mrs Jones scolded.

“You could have let me know you’d returned home.”

“Mostly I stay at the hospital.” Mr Birtwhistle wrung his hands. “I’m only here at night. I

want to bring her home. I carried her across that threshold as a bride.” He pointed at the door.

“And you will again,” Mrs Jones reassured. “I’ll see to the house, you can spend your days

at the hospital with poor Phyllis.

After that when the light in the window woke her, she would slip next door and inquire

after Phyllis. Mr Birtwhistle wanted to talk of nothing else. When he thought she was close to

coming home, he was his old jocular self. But then he’d describe how her condition would

change, and the day they could be together was further away.

On those days he ignored Mrs CW Jones despite her bright talk about the blowsy roses still

blooming the end of September. Holding his head in his hands the miserable man only moaned over and over, “I don’t like being

alone. My darling must come home to me.”

The end of summer brought lots of work for Mrs CW Jones personal neighborhood watch. Children played hookie,

leaves covered lawns, dogs soiled sidewalks. It was several weeks before she realised the light had

not shone into her room at midnight. She collected the local paper for theBirtwhistles but usually never presumed to read it.

When she saw the top of the familiar permed head rolled up, she was curious enough to break the rubber band and open to that page. “Poor

Alfie” escaped her lips realising it was an obituary. But then she dropped her teacup. It

said right there that Alfred Birtwhistle had been killed instantly in the accident where Phyllis Birtwhistle received nonfatal injuries. But how.

She’d spoke to him almost every night. Then she remembered all the tea she’d brewed and all the cups from hisside of the table she’d emptied down the sink. Poor Alfred had been white as a ghost all summer, she thought but surely that was because he’d stayed by Phyllis’s side too heartsick for even a short walk in the sun. l.

Mrs CW Jones let the newspaper page soak up the spilled tea while continuing to read.

Poor Phyllis had been expected to recover but had suffered a setback every time the doctors said she could be discharged. The devoted

grandmother had fought the angel of death valiantly lookingforward to living with her daughter and two young grandchildren.

Remembering Mr Birtwhistle’s determination to have his wife by his side again made her shiver. Alfie hadn’t wanted Phyllis to recover. She would never have returned to the house. To him.

Looking towards the empty house, she wondered if Mr Birtwhistle had carried his wife over the threshold a second time. Even though

it was a sunny afternoon, a goose walked over her grave.

Glancing up at the upstairs window she thought she glimpsed a familiar perm the other side of the chintz curtain. Were those angry, haunted

eyes staring out? Putting her hands to her ears Mrs CW Jones tried to block out what she was sure was Phyllis Birtwhistle calling to her.