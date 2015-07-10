Out of It
Donna Takes A Blow To The Head & Everything Gets Weirder
Links mentioned in the show:
- After 800 years, Britain finally asks: Do we need a written constitution?
- Amazon is going to start paying authors according to how many pages people read
- Authors Guild Announces ‘Fair Contract’ Initiative
- Simply Read Books Faces Complaints of Late Payments, Breached Contracts
- SCOTUS rules in favor of man convicted of posting threatening messages on Facebook
Follow ups:
- Sirius Beats Fla. Case Over Pre-1972 Songs
- Brian Williams to Stay at NBC, but Not as News Anchor
- ‘Gravity’ Author Tess Gerritsen Says Latest Court Ruling ‘Could Be Devastating to All Writers’
- Northwestern to settle suit involving book on Leopold and Loeb murder trial
- Apple Loses Bid to Oust Monitor