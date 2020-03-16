Make a Pop-Up Submission NOW – Track updates on Twitter

Online Writing: Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Daisy Waugh

Literature is a textually transmitted disease, normally contracted in childhood

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

  • “For the Love of Life” – dual narrative, reading group, speculative from Angela Young;
  • “Firstborn” – fantasy/humour from Nikky Lee;
  • “Sugar Bear” – children’s picture book from Timothy Doggett;
  • “Labyrinth” – mixed from Liz Monument;
  • “Sailor’s Heart” – historical fiction, based on true events from Martin Campbell.

Ali G’s book recommendation is “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

Daisy Waugh‘s book recommendation is “Carry On Jeeves” by PG Wodehouse.

