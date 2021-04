Episode two, on Friday 9th April, has a theme of new beginnings and features three more flash fiction stories.

by Hannah. A violent relationship is coming to an end. https://hannahfaoilean.wixsite.com/hannahwordpotions One Step Off The Ledge by Geraldine. New beginnings are faced with trepidation when a long-term relationship ends. https://www.offwriting.com/